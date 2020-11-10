SILVER SPLASH

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S star swimmer Dylan Carter splashed to a silver medal on the second and final day of match number 10 of the International Swimming League (ISL) (25m course) 2020, yesterday.
Carter flew from the start, touching at the half-way mark while leading in a split of 23.81 seconds. He actually led until the 95-metre mark before reigning Olympic 100m backstroke champion, and his Los Angeles Current (LAC) teammate, American Ryan Murphy overtook him — the duo securing a one-two (:49.93 to :50.11) finish for the California-based squad coached by legendary US Olympic coach Dave Marsh.
Murphy is also the reigning Olympic champion in the Men’s 200m backstroke.
Carter, the Lima 2019 Pan Am Games 100m back bronze medallist, also bested Lima 2019 Pan Am Games 100m back silver medallist, Brazilian Guilherme Guido — representing the London Roar (LR) — who was fourth in 51.19 seconds. The bronze went to Cali Condors’ (CC) Radoslaw Kawecki (50.17), the Pole an eight-time European champion in backstroke events.
Carter’s swim in the Men’s 100m backstroke was also a new national record for the 24-year-old University of Southern California (USC) graduate, shattering his own 50.58-second clocking achieved at an ASATT December Time-Trial in 2018.
It was the third consecutive progression for Carter in the 100m backstroke during this ISL campaign, progressing from :51.28, on October 17, to :50.85 on October 25, before yesterday’s speedy performance.
Carter, the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, also contributed to his LAC team in the Skins 50m backstroke event, coming second again to Murphy as LAC dominated the event and carried the bulk of the points.
Three-round elimination event
The Skins is a three-round elimination event that starts out with eight swimmers in round one. The fastest four proceed to round two before a duel between the top two fastest swimmers in the third and final round. Swimmers are allowed just three minutes rest between rounds.
The 100m backstroke national mark was Carter’s third national record posted for this match, following on his 100m butterfly (:50.70) and 100m freestyle (:46.56) national standards registered on day one, Monday. The 100m freestyle mark broke a 16-year-old record formerly held by T&T’s most decorated swimmer, George Bovell.
Carter’s LAC team finished second to CC (495 to 558 points), with LR in third (398 pts) and Aqua Centurions in fourth (255 pts) in the final regular season match of the ISL 2020. The ISL 2020 — a private undertaking in its second season that has hailed 10 franchise teams attracting the top swimmers from all corners of the globe — is international swimming’s major event this year, following the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic which decimated the calendar of the global governing body, FINA.
The ISL 2020 is being used by Carter and other top-20 swimmers as continued preparation ahead of the re-scheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, next summer. It is being broadcast to 140 countries worldwide.