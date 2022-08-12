‘Silverbowl’ back at last

ALMOST two and a half years after it was scheduled to serve off, the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies Ltd) Silverbowl Table Tennis Championship will finally get going today at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua.
The 2020 edition was one of the first sporting competitions cancelled in the country because of Covid-19, and this weekend’s tournament will be the first of five major competitions on the calendar to take place since.
The men’s field includes Barbadians Tyrese Knight and Ramon Maxwell, as well as Nigel Bryan and Jonathan Van Lange of Guyana, who are all here for the ICWI Champion League, which served off at the same venue three days ago and will continue on Wednesday night.
Guyana’s Shermar Britton, who was based in Trinidad before the pandemic, and ended the 2019 season ranked second in the country, is the highest-ranked player in the field.
Derron Douglas, who competed at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in England, and two-time national champ Curtis Humphreys were ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, when the rankings were last updated at the end of 2019, and they are probably the only local players capable of winning the title.
The top 32 ranked players will begin action during the afternoon at the second round-robin stage. A total of 64 players will play in 16 groups in the first stage in the morning, and only the winners of each group will qualify for the second stage. The top two players from each group in this phase will advance to the main draw tomorrow.
There are just 17 entrants in the women’s event and they will not get going until tomorrow morning. The top two players from each of the four round-robin groups will move into the quarter-finals. The top-ranked Brittany Joseph and fellow year-end top-ranked players Aleena Edwards and Linda Partap-Boodhan are at the top of the list.
The field also includes 13-year-old Chloe Fraser, a member of the national senior team for this year’s Caribbean Championships, and former two-time Caribbean under-13 champ Priyanka Khellawan.
First serve on both days is 10 a.m.