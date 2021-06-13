Simmons blames batting

West Indies coach Phil Simmons said his team paid the price for a poor first innings batting effort and hopes that the innings and 63-run loss to South Africa on the third morning of the first Test at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia will be a reality check for the hosts. Simmons wants a more clinical effort from his team in the second Test starting Friday at the same venue.
“Bad judgment, bad shot selection or however you want to put it. You can’t be out for 97 and there is any other question. It is just a matter of bad shot selection in the first innings especially,” Simmons lamented.
Prior to the South Africa series, the Windies had been on a decent run of form in the longer version of the game, beating Bangladesh 2-0 in Bangladesh and then drawing both Tests against Sri Lanka in Antigua to move up to sixth place on the ICC Test rankings, one place above the touring South Africans.
Asked if he saw the heavy defeat as a reality check following the team’s unexpected recent purple patch in Test Cricket, Simmons said: “I hope it will be”.
“It will definitely be (a reality check) for me. I don’t take things for granted. I think we played well in four Test matches. But again, that is only the start of how you have to play to move up (the Test rankings). This loss has shown us that there is still a lot of work to be done, which we kept reiterating to the players all last week. So we need to keep working,” the West Indies head coach added.
He said that while they still have to dissect the loss, “I think the fact is that we need to bat well in the first innings“.
“The other fact is that we need to bat like we did in all those matches earlier when we scored 350, 400 runs which is batting for 100 overs. That has been one of our targets and we need to find a way to do that against this team. I think if we bat 100 overs against this team, we will put ourselves in a good position to put them under some pressure,” Simmons explained.
He also insisted that each player in the West Indies camp has the ability to score runs and they need to fire themselves up and come out stronger for the second Test.
Simmons said that while the South African pace attack is a potent one, “all the guys here, I think from one to nine have Test fifties against proper bowling attacks. Yes, they are potent, but our batsmen have made runs against all different kinds of bowling attacks, but I think the way we got out was not something that we would be proud of, and we have to come back and show what we are made of in the second Test.”
And while he believes they were well prepared for the first Test, he said they may have to do a bit more in the build-up to the second match.
“I think each person has to get fired up themselves. We have to put them through the paces leading to the Test match and prepare in as diligent a way as we did prepare for this one and maybe add a little bit more but over the next couple of days we’ll sit and have a look back at this Test match,” Simmons explained.
“I personally think that the preparation and training we did before was quite intense but we will see if we missed anything and try to put that in but that’s all you can do because you as a Test cricketer have to fix your mind-set and make sure you are ready for it and we have done that in the not too distant past and we’ve just got to do it again,” he added.
“I don’t think there is that big a gulf. I think the thing is that we have to make sure that when we play these teams that are higher up, we play just as intense or even more intense than when we play teams that are more on our level,” Simmons continued.
“In saying that, we have moved above South Africa and that should have been taken into consideration and looked at in the same way. I think we just have to be more clinical in the way we do things whether it is against teams above us at number one or two or (a team below us) at number ten,” the West Indies coach concluded.