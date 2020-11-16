The West Indies are into their third week of their New Zealand tour and West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is working with his batsmen to ensure they put a high price on their wickets in the upcoming series.
The Windies will play three T20 Internationals starting next week Friday followed by two Tests from December 2-6 and December 10-15.
Simmons, in an interview with Cricket West Indies’ media officer Dario Barthley yesterday, said that training has been going well is confident his players will be well prepared for the series opener despite six of them only coming out of quarantine on the eve of the first match.
T20I captain Kieron Pollard, Test captain Jason Holder, along with Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas, arrived in New Zealand following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League last week and will be in quarantine until November 26.
“They are coming out the day before match one and I think with them practicing and getting good facilities like we know there is, I think everybody will be ready. Continue to rally behind us because we are working hard to try and bring joy and a smile to everyone in the Caribbean and to Caribbean people around the world, so keep backing us,” said Simmons.
Asked what areas the Windies have been focussing on as the opening match draws closer, the Windies head coach said: “I think the big areas are consistency, especially in the bowling, and understanding the situations especially in the batting. We’ve had situations when we were in control of games and people give away their wickets so you know things like that are the main things we’re concentrating on now.”
“Things have been good. A few days have been cold but most of the days have been nice and warm and when its warm, West Indies teams tend to strive, so they’ve been enjoying it. It’s been great. Everybody have been looking to do what’s necessary and working hard and making sure they are doing everything for the team right now and that’s been great,” he added.
Asked about the reserves players, Simmons said it is a good opportunity for them to improve.
The Windies travelled to New Zealand with five reserve players, including teenage fast-bowler Jayden Seales and promising wicketkeeper/ batsman Joshua Da Silva, who is on his second stint as a reserve, having done well on the tour of England earlier this year.
“It’s very beneficial for all of them because they get to see what it is like to be part of a West Indies tour and to train with a West Indies team and they work and we work with them also, even though they are reserves, to improve their game,” Simmons added.