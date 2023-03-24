Simmons, Cooper hit centuries in Premiership 1 final round

BY half-time, Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football head-coach Angus Eve must have already been thinking of Monday’s showdown with Nicaragua in Tobago. Against Bahamas yesterday, it was essentially over after 45 minutes.

Mind you, they played well, but the Bahamians provided just token competition when going down 3-0 to the Soca Warriors in a Group C CONCACAF Nations League B match, at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, in Nassau, Bahamas.