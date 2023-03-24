Simmons, Cooper hit centuries in Premiership 1 final round

Keagan Simmons and Cephas Cooper both slammed centuries for their respective clubs on the first day on the final round of matches in the National League Premiership 1 competition.

Simmons, who was dropped from the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team for the ongoing four-day game against the Barbados Pride, returned to his club team Central Sports and slammed 108 off 154 balls as they posted 235 for seven at stumps against Clarke Road United at Wilson Road in Penal.

Meanwhile, Cooper, who is also an opening batter, hit 107 off 139 balls for PowerGen Penal Sports as they posted 279 for six against Queen’s Park Cricket Club 2 at Gilbert Park in California.

Elsewhere yesterday, league leaders Queen’s Park 1 remained on course to clinch the title after dismissing Comets Sports for 175.

The Parkites reached 19 without loss at stumps.

The final round matches are being played over three consecutive days with games continuing from 10 a.m. today and tomorrow.

Summarised Scores:

At Wilson Road

Central Sports 235-7 (Keagan Simmons 108, Terrance Hinds 64; Yannick Ottley 3/44, Samuel Roopnarine 2/46) vs Clarke Road United

At Gilbert Park

PowerGen Penal Sports 279-6 (Cephas Cooper 107, Navin Bidaisee 46, Akeil Cooper 43; Matthew Patrick 3/77) vs QPCC 2

At Pierre Road

Comets Sports 175 (Denzil Antoine 51; Isaiah Rajah 4/33, Sion Hackett 3/34) vs QPCC I 19-0

At Inshan Ali Park

Preysal Sports 148 vs Victoria United 68-3

