The return of all-rounder Jason Holder offers West Indies coach Phillip Simmons some measure of hope of overall improvement in his team for the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against India to be played at the Queen’s Park Oval.
The series begins tomorrow, with further matches on Sunday and Wednesday.
“It’s good to have him back,” Simmons said in a virtual press conference yesterday. “He (Holder) looks fresh; bowling well the last two days and batted well too.”
Holder, one of the world’s leading all-rounders, returns to the squad after being given some rest time for the Test, T20 and ODI series against Bangladesh, because of a heavy workload.
In his absence, the Windies struggled to put up competitive totals in the ODIs against Bangladesh, recording scores of 149 for nine, 108 and 178.
Simmons admitted that he was not comfortable with the losses suffered in that 3-0 sweep in Guyana last week.
“I do not like to lose,” the WI coach said. “I always put pressure on myself when I lose. Therefore, I put pressure on staff and on the players. I hate losing.”
Simmons is hoping for an all-round better showing against India. He is comfortable with his team’s bowling and work in the field but is looking for an improved batting performance when the Windies come up against the Indians.
“We have to bat out 50 overs and we have to put innings, partnerships together,” he said. “Somebody always has to be looking to score a hundred to hold the team together.
“I think we have batsmen who can bat, and bat for long periods. It’s just about putting things together and making sure that the batting holds strong,” Simmons stated. “We have guys who can bat long, but its just about putting it together in an ODI scenario,” he added.
Simmons backed his bowlers, despite his side failing to bowl Bangladesh out in the recently-ended series.
“I’m not concerned with the bowling,” Simmons stated. “If you look back on the previous eight to ten matches, the bowlers have been doing their job. I can tell you two matches in the last ten where the bowlers have faltered. One of them, we only faltered in the last six overs but the bowlers have been doing their job; so I can’t come down on the bowlers for the last couple of games.
“The bowling and the fielding have been daily improving and we rank ourselves very high right now in the fielding,” he noted. “The bowlers have been doing well and we have to continue bowling, restricting people, getting wickets. That’s the only way we are going to keep the totals low and continue trying to win games.”