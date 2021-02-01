Simmons hoping WI can exploit ring rust

Tamim Iqbal

WEALTH OF EXPERIENCE: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal in full flow during the second ODI against the West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on January 22. The hosts won the match by six wickets while going on to sweep the series 3-0. —Photo: AFP

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is hoping to exploit any early signs of vulnerability from Bangladesh when the first Test bowls off in Chattogram, tomorrow (tonight T&T time).

Speaking to the media via Zoom call yesterday, Simmons hinted at using two main spinners, despite having not seen the pitch for the last five days. And he wants his players to press hard in the opening stages to take advantage of any ring rust the Bangladeshis may exhibit, having not played a Test in almost a year.

While the West Indies have been involved in Test series against England and New Zealand during the pandemic, Bangladesh have not played a Test match since a one-off against Zimbabwe last year February.

Despite being one of the more active teams during the pandemic, Simmons said his team will not have the edge going into the match. Instead, he is of the view that “Bangladesh will always have the edge no matter who they are playing at home. They are a very strong side when they play at home, so they will always have the edge even though they haven’t played cricket in a year.”

While he does not expect the hosts to be too rusty, he said his players will have to be ready to pounce on any vulnerability their opponents might display early on. “I think a little bit of vulnerability could be (there) early in the Test.

“As mentioned before, they haven’t played any international Test cricket for a year now and getting back into it (there) might be a little bit of vulnerability early on but I’m sure that will soon be taken care of because they have a fairly experienced team with the likes of Tamim (Iqbal) and Shakib (al Hasan). The experience is there so it might not last too long, but if it does happen, we have to take that opportunity and seize it,” Simmons emphasised.

Looking back at the tour match, which ended in a draw over the weekend, Simmons said the biggest takeaway was seeing his players’ fighting attitude on a slow, low pitch. “The most important signs from the tour match is the guys’ attitude towards trying to put in place the things that we’ve been working on and spend time at the crease and understanding the wickets here,” he said, when asked about the tour match.

“We’ve been working predominantly on playing spin and using the crease, using our feet, sweeping, whichever one suits the particular batsman the best, so we’ve just been pushing them to work hard on disciplines of playing spin,” Simmons explained.

He said the tour match strip was “slow and low” which is different to what his players were accustomed to and while he could not say if a similar wicket was being prepared for the Test, he was still happy his players were able to spend time out in the middle.

He said he is buoyed by the way his players used the opportunity to spend time at the crease, getting familiar to the conditions.

“The wicket wasn’t the best and I can’t say if we’ll get the same type of pitch similar to it. It was slow and low but the (positive) attitude towards batting on a slow, low pitch that was turning was good to see,” he said.

Of the bowling in the tour match, Simmons said: “It is good to see that they’ve been able to adjust to the wickets and it was good to see them getting a chance to bowl some overs.” Asked about the impact he is expecting from his spinners, Simmons said: “The spinners are always going to have an impact, whichever two of the three main spinners play.”

The Windies have spin options in Rahkeem Cornwall, Veerasammy Permaul and Jomel Warrican while Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph along with Raymon Reifer are the fast bowling options. “We’re looking forward to see how much of an impact (the spinners will have) and what type of wicket we’re getting,” he added.

However, Simmons also insisted that the fast bowlers will have a role to play. “There is always a role for your fast bowlers and medium pacers. It is about them knowing and adjusting to what lengths and lines they have to bowl on these wickets,” the West Indies coach concluded.

