Simmons in smashing mood

Lendl Simmons

STRAIGHT HIT: Central Sports batter Lendl Simmons hits down the ground for four during his knock of 60 not out against Profilbau Victoria United in the opening match of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday. Central Sports won by nine wickets.--Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

Lendl Simmons was in a no-nonsense mood at the National Cricket Centre in Couva yesterday, smashing seven sixes and three fours as Central Sports wrapped up an easy nine-wicket victory over Profilbau Victoria United in their Premiership 1 Group A match on the opening day of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival.

After taking the final wicket to dismiss Victoria for 88 in 18.1 overs, Simmons took an over to get himself settled with the bat before smashing spinner Jovan Ali for three sixes and a four in one over to put Central Sports on course for victory as they raced to 92 for one off eight overs.

Simmons was afforded some time to get himself set at the start of the chase, with Daniel Williams going guns at the other end, blasting Marcelle Jones for four fours in the second over of the chase, which cost 19 runs.

Williams then smashed a straight six off Farrel Jugmohan and another off Vishal Roopnarine before he departed with the score on 37 after four overs.

Simmons stepped up with 24 runs off Ali before ending the match quickly with three sixes off Roopnarine.

Earlier, Victoria’s innings never took off as they lost three wickets in the first ten overs with just 48 runs on the board.

Rayad Emrit (three for 11) did the early damage, removing Aaron Nanan (19) and Eton Bhal (17) before the spinners intervened in the middle overs to keep the batters quiet.

Kristopher Ramsaran (two for 13) and Anderson Mahase (two for 12) grabbed two wickets each in the middle overs before Emrit and returned to get his third scalp before Simmons got into the act, first with the ball and then with the bat.

In the other Group A match yesterday, Clarke Road United made light work of Alescon Comets, with Vikash Mohan hitting 56 and Nicholas Sookdeosingh contributing 40 as they sealed an easy eight-wicket victory.

A change of format didn’t result in a change of fortunes for Comets. The Charlieville-based outfit were winless in the preceding Sunday League 50-over tournament and their misery continued into the T20 format.

Batting first, Comets could only gather 119 for eight which was never enough to pose a real challenge for Clarke Road, as Mohan and Sookdeosingh’s’ 90-run second-wicket stand put them on course for the win.

The pair came together in the second over following the dismissal of Dejourn Charles for nine.

While Mohan, who faced 37 balls and struck eight fours and a six stayed to the end, Sookdeosingh was caught off the bowling of Jabari Mills with victory in sight. He faced 32 deliveries and struck four boundaries.

Mills was later stretchered off the field after falling awkwardly while fielding at mid-on.

The tournament continues today with defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 up against QPCC 2 in the opening Group B match bowling off at 11 a.m. at NCC. The other Group B match will see PowerGen Penal Sports taking on Preysal Sports from 3 p.m. at the same venue.

Summarised scores:

Profilbau Victoria United 88 (18.1 overs) (Aaron Nanan 19, Eton Bhal 17; Rayad Emrit 3/11, Anderson Mahase 2/2, Kristopher Ramsaran 2/13) vs Central Sports 92-1 (8 overs) (Lendl Simmons 60 n.o., Daniel Williams 28)

--Central Sports won by nine wickets.

Alescon Comets 119-8 (20 overs) (Lyndell Nelson 31, Shatrughan Rambaran 22, Denzil Antoine 21; Samuel Roopnarine 2/23, Vikash Mohan 2/14, Kerwyn Sirju 2/17) vs Clarke Road United 123-2 (13.3 overs) (Vikash Mohan 56 n.o., Nicholas Sookdeosingh 40)

--Clarke Road won by eight wickets.

