Simmons: Injuries not holding Gabriel back

Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams has admitted to being concerned about the fitness of Shannon Gabriel, but West Indies coach Phil Simmons has downplayed talk about the fast bowler.
Asked on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday whether Gabriel’s fitness concerned him, the former WI captain Adams said: “It does, it does. He’s been having niggles of late.”
In the just concluded Test series against South Africa which the Caribbean side lost 2-0, Gabriel missed the first match because of a tight hamstring which limited his participation in the preparatory Best vs Best practice match ahead of the series. In the second game, Gabriel bowled 16 overs in the first innings, taking two wickets for 65 runs but delivered only six in the second (zero for 28).
Adams did not feel that in the case of the 33 year-old the issue was “an age thing.” But he added that, “I know it is a concern to...Shannon himself because it frustrates him even more than it frustrates us, but hopefully between himself and the trainers and the doctors and the medical staff, they can get that right sooner rather than later because there is no doubting that a fit Shannon Gabriel really makes a difference.”
However, asked on Monday to assess the fitness situation with Gabriel, Simmons said:“This is the first time since I’ve been here that he’s been injured. He went through the last two or three tours, he came back slightly under-prepared against Sri Lanka. With Covid there’s a lot of quarantine time but this is the first series that he’s had an injury and he’s come through it. He missed the first Test, he played in the second Test, so injury, I don’t see it as a thing that’s holding him back.”
Simmons also made a point to say:”He’s been injured in this but we forget the performances in New Zealand, Bangladesh, there was no injury then.”
And the WI coach added though that efforts have been made to care of the quick bowlers.
“We have been trying to change things with Shannon. We have been trying to manage him and Kemar (Roach) and Jason (Holder) because of the amount of work they do. We try to manage them as best as possible.
Simmons added:“We talk a lot about Shannon but when Shannon is called upon he does what is asked of him...It’s a hard job, fast bowling, especially him with his bulk...We’ve been working hard trying to manage Shannon.”
In 15 Tests between 2019 and the just-concluded series, Gabriel has taken 39 wickets, behind Roach with 57 from the same number of matches and Holder (43 from 14).
Overall, Gabriel has so far claimed 159 wickets in 55 matches and with his second wicket in the second Test in St Lucia, he passed Sonny Ramadhin (158) to move second on the list of highest wicket-takers from Trinidad and Tobago in Test cricket. Gabriel is now just two wickets behind list leader Ian Bishop (161).