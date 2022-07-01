Simmons, Julien start high-performance training

Keagan Simmons

FLASHBACK, 2017: Keagan Simmons in action for North during a North/South Under-19 match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

—Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force opening batter Keagan Simmons, along with former national and regional Under-19 players, all-rounder Joshua James and wicketkeeper Leonardo Julien, has been selected by Cricket West Indies (CWI) for high-performance training as part of the initial intake of players for the Emerging Players Academy.

The group started work at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua yesterday, with CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams welcoming them and noting that the Emerging Players Academy was one way of trying to bridge the gap between youth and senior team cricket.

Several recent members of the West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 pro­gramme have been added, including Teddy Bishop and Kevin Wickham, who both made centuries for the West Indies during the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup played in the West Indies earlier this year.

Others who would have graduated from the West Indies Rising Stars U-19s team to the regional franchise teams include Simmons, Kirk McKenzie and former captain Ackeem Auguste, along with left-arm spinners Ashmead Nedd and Joshua Bishop and left-arm fast bowler Ramon Simmonds.

Also selected to the academy squad is allroun­der Nyeem Young, who was in the West Indies men’s white-ball training camp in April.

“They are a talented group of players who we are sure will enjoy the benefits of their hard work. CWI has been looking at ways of bridging that critical gap between our junior and professional levels, and this academy initiative provides us with a great start towards achie­ving this,” said Adams.

“This will also play an important role in building regional capacity within high-performance player support—technical, physical, mental and personal development,” he added.

The plan for a CWI Emerging Players Academy was first announced in March, and it is inten­ded to function as a nexus between regional junior and senior teams while supporting the development of talented players between the ages of 19 and 25.

The first Emerging Players camp has several objectives, and the main focus during the initial period will be to ensure the management of talent; players’ personal development, especially creating a breeding ground for leaders in the game; accelera­ting development, reinfor­cing the importance of knowledge on the physical components; as well as increasing the readiness of the players for the international stage, with a focus on specific skill sets identified by the head coach of the senior team.

The CWI selection panel met and recommended the players based on a formula which included consultations with each of the six territorial boards.

T&T’s Kirstan Kalli­charan and Shaaron Lewis were among six reserves selected as cover for players who may be selected for their franchises for regional competitions

FULL SQUAD

Kevlon Anderson, Keagan Simmons, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Wickham, Ackeem Auguste, Ramon Simmonds, McKenny Clarke, Johann Layne, Kelvin Pitman, Ashmead Nedd, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Joshua James, Leonardo Julien.

Reserves: Anderson Amurdan, Kimani Melius, Kirstan Kallicharan, Brad Barnes, Shaaron Lewis, Camarie Boyce.

