Central Sports, led by Keagan Simmons’ second ton of the season, clinched a spot in the final of the Premiership 1 Sunday League 50 over tournament thanks to a 59-run victory over First Citizens Clarke Road United in the eliminator match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
Central Sports, who will be making only their second appearance in the 50-over final in more than a decade, will meet Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 in the championship game, the Parkites having secured direct entry to the title match after finishing the round robin phase at the top of the eight-team standings with a perfect record.
Central Sports, who were second on the table, were sent to bat first yesterday and Simmons, who scored 107 against PowerGen Penal earlier in the tournament, made good use of a good pitch to top-score with 105 off 109 balls, while his uncle Lendl Simmons blasted an unbeaten 79 off just 49 balls and Aaron Alfred chipped in with 74 off 83 deliveries as they posted a competitive 328 for five off their 50 overs.
Clarke Road replied with 269 for eight, falling short by 59 runs.
In other Sunday League results yesterday, Hafeez Karamath Limited Aranjuez Sports defeated Queens Park III by eight wickets to secure their place opposite Merry Boys in the Premiership 2 North final, while Caldrac Club beat the Premier League Under-19s by eight wickets in the Premiership 2 South eliminator to book a spot opposite Bess Motors Marchin Patriots in the corresponding title game.
At the National Cricket Centre, Keagan, the 23-year-old left-handed opening batter, wasn’t troubled by the early all-spin attack used by Clarke Road as he and Daniel Williams took the score to 41 before the latter departed for a run-a-ball 20.
Aaron Alfred and Keagan then joined forces in an entertaining 154-run third wicket stand that took the game away from the 2014 champions Clarke Road.
Simmons got off the mark with a four off off-spinner Samuel Roopnarine, which was the first of ten boundaries for the opener.
Simmons also struck two sixes during his knock, both coming off left-arm orthodox spinner Justin Gangoo and the second of which took the batter into the 90s before a single of pacer Clevon Kalawan took him to triple figures.
At the other end, Aaron Alfred slapped leg-spinner Vikash Mohan for consecutive sixes as he raced past 50 before being trapped lbw by Kalawan with the score on 195 in the 34th over. Keagan departed shortly after, caught by Ahkeel Mollon off left-arm orthodox spinner Yannick Ottley before Lendl stepped up to close off the innings with a bang.
The elder Simmons dealt in sixes, smacking off-break bowler Kerwyn Sirju for the first of his eight sixes in the innings. Sirju was struck for 21 runs in the 44th over with Jahron Alfred hitting two sixes and Lendl hitting one.
Lendl then struck Kalawan for consecutive sixes to race past 50 off just 39 balls. He ended the innings with three more maximums off Kalawan with the final over going for 24 runs. Clarke Road responded with a century opening stand between Dejourn Charles and Nicholas Sookdeosingh, with both batters notching half-centuries before Central Sports found their rhythm with the ball.
Sookdeosingh struck a six and a four in a 52-ball 57 before he was bowled by pacer Jahron Alfred for 57.
Three overs later, Charles was lbw to Ryan Austin for 56 (69 balls) as Clarke Road slipped from 100 for no loss to 123 for two.
Left-arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul then added the big scalps of Sean Siloch (31) and Yannick Ottley (18) while leg-spinner Imran Khan removed Vikash Mohan to leave Clarke Road in some trouble at 181 for five with a further 140 runs needed off the final 15 overs.
It proved to be just out of reach for the Penal-based Clarke Road as Central Sports wrapped up an easy win.
The Premiership 1 final will be played next Sunday at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 10 a.m. The North final is scheduled for the NCC on May 14 while the South final takes place at the same venue a day later (May 15).
Summarised scores:
At NCC
Central Sports 328-5 (50 overs) (Keagan Simmons 105, Lendl Simmons 79 n.o., Aaron Alfred 74; Clevon Kalawan 2/46) vs Clarke Road United 269-8 (50 overs) (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 57, Dejourn Charles 56, Kerwyn Sirju 33 n.o., Sean Siloch 31, Tariq Mohammed 28, Justyn Gangoo 20 n.o.; Ricky Jaipaul 3/44, Anderson Mahase 2/29)
--Central Sports won by 59 runs
At Inshan Ali Park
Premier League U-19s 223 all out (49.1 overs) (Andrew Rambaran 39, Ronilster Pereira 38, Orlando James 32, Joshua Davis 31, Justin Jagessar 24; Jevon George 2/25, Anthony Marchan 2/17, Avinash Mahabirsingh 2/33, Nathaniel McDavid 2/34) vs Caldrac Club 228-2 (40.2 overs) (Varindra Maharaj 92 n.o., Nathaniel McDavid 80 n.o., Quincy Babel 41)
--Caldrac won by eight wickets
At Queen’s Park Oval
QPCC III 109 all out (44.3 overs) (Joshua Dookie 23, Ravi Kadoo 22; Leonardo Francis 3/25, Ashmeer Mohammed 2/14) vs HKL Aranjuez 110-2 (30.4 overs) (Leonardo Francis 42, Malcom Ramlogan 30 n.o.; Rickash Boodram 2/12)
--HKL Aranjuez won by eight wickets