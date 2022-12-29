Simmons making most of Academy stint

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force top-order batter Keagan Simmons is happy to be part of the West Indies Emerging Players Academy which he said is opening up new opportunities for him to advance his game as he hunts a place on the senior West Indies side.
The 23-year-old left-hander earned a Red Force retainer contract for the 2022-23 season and was one of three T&T players selected for the Academy team that participated for the CG United Super50 Cup in November.
The other two T&T players in the Academy are wicketkeeper Leonardo Julien and Tobago all-rounder Joshua James. T&T batter Kirstan Kallicharan and left-arm fast bowler Shaaron Lewis are on the reserve list for the Academy.
According to Cricket West Indies, the aim of the Academy is to bridge the gap after the West Indies Under-19 level and assist players in their progression into one of the six territorial board franchise squads, with the intention that they will graduate to earn one of the 15 retainer contracts available in each team.
Simmons said he has always set the bar high for himself and knew that making the transition from youth to senior cricket would be a challenge. The Covid-19 pandemic certainly didn’t make things any easier.
“I definitely didn’t expect Covid. As a youth player it is definitely difficult to know where you will be in a couple of years because it is really new territory coming out of age-group and Under-19 cricket but I always had confidence in myself that if I always put in the hard work, I will be able to perform consistently at the regional level,” Simmons told the Express recently.
“After I made my debut in 2019 for Trinidad, I really expected a lot of myself over next few years but unfortunately, we didn’t play much cricket after that. But I am happy to be part of the West Indies emerging team and part of the Red Force set-up and I am happy for the year I had and I am just looking to improve and become more consistent next year.”
Simmons also believes that being part of the Academy and the Red Force set-up will be a plus for him.
“It is definitely different. Within the Red Force team, I would have been more acquainted with the players having played with them and training with them for a number of years. The West Indies Academy team is a very professional set-up for sure, with coaches from across the region and a couple of foreign coaches as well. The benefits of being in both set-ups is that you learn a lot more from the different players,” said Simmons.
“In the Trinidad set-up, you have the experienced guys like Darren Bravo and Imran Khan and it is always good to learn from these guys. And in the Academy set-up, there are other opportunities to learn from different coaches and players. I think it opens up new opportunities to expand my game,” the former West Indies Under-19 batter added.