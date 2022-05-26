Simmons: Middle overs key to ODI success

WEST INDIES coach Phil Simmons said how his team accumulates and score runs, especially in the middle overs will determine the success of the tour of the Netherlands.
West Indies arrived in the European country Wednesday and will have a few days of practice ahead of their first of three One-Day encounters versus the home team.
Asked what would make the tour a success, Simmons said: “I think, to me, the most important thing is how we play the cricket. We have had occasions in the past where we have put ourselves in good positions at the start and the batsmen just let it slip away...before 40 overs.
Simmons identified the middle overs as crucial to his team’s momentum.
“So I think my idea of success on the tour is how we play between overs 11 and 40 and how we accumulate runs, how we score our boundaries, everything that goes together in putting on big scores that would happen between those overs. So on this tour that is the going to be the highlight for me,” Simmons said.
Besides those on-field goals, Simmons said the tour was important for the Windies—under new white ball captain Nicholas Pooran —to earn ICC points.
“The first thing you have to realise, it is cricket. (these are) people who have been playing cricket for a long time now. They have qualified for World Cups and the other part of it is for points that will lead us to the next World Cup. So it doesn’t matter who we have to play against, the 10 or the 30 points are the important things,” Simmons emphasised, “ And to do that and to win those points you have to play cricket properly and prepare properly.”
Simmons said the pitches in the Netherlands are expected to play similar to those in England and Ireland, with a predominance of seam.
“...Not as quick as some of the wickets in the Caribbean but you have to adjust so hopefully in some of the practice sessions over the four days in the nets would be similar to the middle so that is how we have to assess it,” Simmons analysed.
Simmons added the WI will field their strongest team with the ultimate aim of winning games and of creating some team chemistry.
“We have more difficult games after here but this is where we start building this team, right here .”