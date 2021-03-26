Simmons pleased with West Indies

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons praised his batsman for grinding out a draw against Sri Lanka on the final day of the first Test in Antigua on Thursday and said that being able to bat out 100 overs to save the Test was a huge accomplishment and a sign that the team is maturing.
The Windies were set 375 for victory in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and ended the final day on 236 for four thanks to a patient unbeaten 113 off 274 deliveries from Nkrumah Bonner.
“That is huge for us to be batting for 100 overs,” Simmons declared after the game.
“One of the things we said is that we are looking at batting over 125 overs each innings, especially in the first innings. We didn’t manage that in the first innings, we had a few soft dismissals but that’s the mentality. That’s the attitude we want to see from players that ‘I’m going to stay there and I’m going to bat’. Test cricket is about patience, but it is also about time. The more you can bat time-wise, the more you give yourself a chance,” he explained.
In terms of the result, he said: “Don’t get me wrong here. It is very important to save a Test match as it is to win a Test match and it gives me more joy knowing that we’ve saved a Test match batting 100 overs than if we won the Test match because now we are maturing.
“We understand what the situation brings and what we have to do in a situation. Our attitude has changed, we want to bat 100 overs and stay at the crease. We want to spend time and patience is important and we are getting there,” he added.
Asked how he felt about the drawn result, Simmons said: “I think for us as a coaching staff, this is even bigger for us than the wins in Bangladesh from the point of view that it has been a long time since we have been able to bat a day without fighting for a result.”
“In Bangladesh we chased, and we knew what we were going at. Here we had to bat and bat properly. I mean it is great to see the way Bonner batted again and I think he deserved a hundred two Test matches ago, but he got it today. Just the way the guys put down their heads and batted was pleasing to us in the fact that we couldn’t win at the end of the day. After lost time we said we couldn’t win and decided to bat (out the day) and that was good to see,” the West Indies coach added.