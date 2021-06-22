Simmons: Series was a setback

Having seen his side swept 2-0 by South Africa in the just-completed Test series, West Indies coach Phil Simmons has admitted that they have some problems to solve ahead of the next series against Pakistan.
On Monday, Kraigg Brathwaite’s side lost inside four days by 158 runs at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia, after having been beaten in the first Test by an innings and 63 runs at the same venue.
In a virtual press conference yesterday, Simmons said of the series: “It has been a setback.” But he added: “You don’t know how big a setback until we do our remedying and come up against Pakistan. Then we will know how much of a setback it has been. But at the same time we keep making sure that sometimes you have two steps forward and one step back in progress.”
Questioned repeatedly about the batting failures that produced totals of 97, 162, 149 and 165, Simmons made a few observations.
Admitting that there were technical problems to correct, he noted: “In the first Test match we got caught playing away from our bodies a lot, and when a wicket is doing as much as it did in that Test match, then that’s to your detriment; we saw that in being bowled out for 97.
He continued: “A few of the guys came back from that. In the last Test match we saw a few guys getting 40s and 50s but at the same time not assessing the whole situation of the game and knowing that we on top and we need to be tight for a while in order to put pressure on them. And when they got the two wickets they just ran through us.”
Chasing 324 for victory on Monday, West Indies collapsed from 107 for four to 169 all out, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj claiming a hat-trick in that sequence.
“I think a lot of it is about assessment of the situation, of the game, and how we need to play that situation to keep our team in a position of strength,” Simmons noted. The WI coach also conceded that remedial work in between tours was proving a challenge.
“We all have technical flaws and when we leave a West Indies tour and we go back, we always have to go and work on things. Fortunately or unfortunately tours come up quickly these days, so little things that we have to correct end up coming up again and again.”
Simmons noted however that, “since I’ve been here we’ve been trying to correct a number of things. We seemed to have corrected it earlier in the year to spin bowling but we need to do some work to the fast bowling now, and that is something that we are looking at.”
However, the Windies coach, who now has batting coach Monty Desai back with the unit following Covid-19 travel issues, again stressed the various territories needed to do more to prepare the players before they joined the team for a series.
“I don’t think the high quality preparation is happening enough in the territories,” Simmons declared. “I think when the players come to us and we step up the intensity we have a few issues here and there. I think more needs to be done at the territories, but this is something that’s been said for a long time.
“When they come to us we step up the intensity, we push the players to the limit that they need to be pushed in preparation for whether it’s a T20, an ODI or a Test match. I think more can be done at the territorial level.”