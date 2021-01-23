Although the West Indies have already lost the three-match One-Day series following their second heavy defeat against hosts Bangladesh on Friday, head coach Phil Simmons said there is still something to play for in the final match which bowls off at 11 pm tonight, TT Time at Chattogram.
The Windies lost the first ODI by six wickets and were soundly beaten again in the second, which Bangladesh won by seven wickets to clinch the series.
However, Simmons pointed out that ten points are still on offer in the final match and their aim now is to ensure they walk away with something from the series.
The three-match series forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League which counts towards automatic qualification for the next 50 over World Cup.
With their victories in the first two matches, Bangladesh have sealed 20 points but Simmons is still hoping his team can rally to clinch the final ten points on offer in the final game.
“We came for 30 points and there is still a chance to get ten points in this competition. Most of all (I want to see) improvement,” Simmons said in an interview with Cricket West Indies Media yesterday.
The West Indies coach said that his team needs more runs on the board in order to give themselves a chance.
“We’ve gone from 120 to 140 and we need to get to 230, 240, 250 that we can be competitive with and that can give the bowlers something to bowl at and for us to show our mettle in that aspect,” said Simmons.
Asked about handing seven players ODI caps so far during the series, Simmons said:“It’s a chance for guys to get to show what they can do at this level and a chance for them to put their names in the hat for 2023 (World Cup) and later down in the year, so it is good to see what people are made of,” said Simmons.
A few more players may make their West Indies senior team debut before the tour is over with the Caribbean team taking on the hosts in two Tests which comes on the heels of the ODI series.
The West Indies Test team has been training as the ODI series has progressed and will get their first taste of action this week in a four-day warm-up match in Chattogram starting on Thursday.
“I think they have been working hard on their game and it will be good to see them in the practice game to see where they are at,” the Windies coach said of the Test team’s preparations.
Simmons also noted that playing cricket during the Covid-19 pandemic and all it requires will take a lot of strength on the part of the players and he urged them to use the opportunity to get stronger and lead from the front in the Test series.
“Playing in these conditions and playing in the environment that we are in and everything, you have to be strong and you have to get stronger than (what is required to) just to play a cricket match, so we’ll see who are the strong ones and we’ll see who leads from the front,” Simmons said.
“We are going to have a few more caps also, so let’s see who takes up the challenge and who comes out best in these two Test matches,” the West Indies coach ended.