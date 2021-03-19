Simmons wants big first innings total

Despite beating Bangladesh 2-0 in their recent Test series, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said he is looking for an all-round improvement from his players as they strive to lift their game ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka starting tomorrow in Antigua.
Simmons, speaking to CWI media officer Dario Barthley following the team’s training session yesterday, said the hosts will have to do better they did in Bangladesh as they gear up for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. One specific target mentioned was scoring 400 or more in the first innings on a consistent basis.
“I think we need to improve in every area,” said Simmons, who noted that the atmosphere in the camp is very positive following the Bangladesh Test series win as well as the 2-1 and 3-0 series win in the T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka recently.
“We had a good series but there are lots of things that you need to keep improving on,” he said of the Bangladesh win. “We need to make sure that we are getting 400 in the first innings which is something we have been striving for every time we play,” he added.
In addition to a good first innings score, Simmons said: “We have to bowl and bat as well as or even better than we did in Bangladesh, so every area needs to be improved in and that is how we are looking at it.”
In terms of the composition of the team or the batting order, Simmons said they will determine that after seeing the pitch today.