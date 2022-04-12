West Indies head coach Phil Simmons wants to have more out-of-competition skills camps in the future, which he believes will be of great benefit in helping players take their game forward.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) named 16 players for a white-ball camp at Coolidge Cricket Ground, which ended on Monday. The camp, which started on March 31, was aimed at improving skill sets as the West Indies look ahead to two major global events over the next two years—the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in India.
Simmons has hailed the camp as a success, noting that the players involved have shown improvement in the targeted areas and that once the West Indies’ schedule allows, he would like to see similar initiatives in the future.
“I think it has been successful from the point of view that the players worked hard on the different skills we were trying to implement, and I think a lot of them would have shown improvement through the camp, so I think it was successful in that view,” Simmons told CWI media on Monday.
“We know who is there and we know what we have to keep working on with them, so it was good to have them in an environment where we can just work on different skills without preparing for a match or series, so it is good to see them in this sort of environment,” he continued.
“We would like to have (more camps like this) and we’ve been trying to have for the longest while, but the fixtures are so congested that to find ten days somewhere to do something like this is difficult, but once we have a ten days somewhere, we will try to do more like this,” Simmons added.
Of the players involved, the West Indies head coach said their attitudes had been good and they have been putting in the work. “They have done the work that we asked them to do, which included getting up early and training at 6 a.m. I think they have taken it in stride and I think that’s why there is so much improvement.
“All of the players will go back to their franchises and hopefully they will be playing in the four-day tournament that’s coming up or be selected to go on the trip to the Netherlands and Pakistan. It is for them to go back home and work towards whichever is their next challenge,” he added.
As for himself and the rest of the West Indies coaching staff, Simmons said they will be looking forward to getting a little break over the next few weeks ahead of a packed schedule in the second half of the year.
“I think definitely we need a break now. It will be good to have three or four weeks where we can sit back and relax and revive ourselves, so that when the start of the run from June to December comes, we’ll be a little bit fresher and rejuvenated, so it’ll be great to have a little bit of a break,” Simmons concluded.
In late May, West Indies travel to the Netherlands for the first ever three-match One Day International series between the two teams, to be followed by the rescheduled three-match ODI Series against Pakistan which was postponed in December.
These fixtures form part of the ICC ODI Super League where teams will have the opportunity to secure points to try and secure one of the top seven places, excluding hosts India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
West Indies will then be hosting tours by Bangladesh, India and New Zealand, with all three series featuring white-ball matches.