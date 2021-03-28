Simmons: WI going for win

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons does not want his players entertaining any negative thoughts and insisted that they will be playing to win when they take on Sri Lanka in the final Test, starting today, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
The first Test ended in a draw at the same venue last week and was even hailed as a remarkable achievement by the Windies given the task, the hosts going into the final day still needing 341 runs with nine wickets in hand, chasing an improbable win, after being set 375.
Yesterday, Simmons said, “I am never satisfied with a draw. I think the draw was important for us because they played well in the second innings, but I’m never really satisfied with draws.”
He also insisted that his players will be playing to win as opposed to playing not to lose. The difference he said is in the approach. “I think when you play not to lose; invariably you’re going to make mistakes because you are going to be tentative in your approach at some point in time,” the former West Indies opener explained.
“But when you go out there playing to win, if the opportunity doesn’t come to win it, at least be in a position to draw the game. For me personally and for this team, we are not going out there playing not to lose. We are going playing to win and then put ourselves in a position where we can win or we can save the game,” continued Simmons.
“When I bring the word lose into it, it starts on a negative right away. So, if I come into the game playing to win, then I can adjust and save the game but when I come in not to lose, I am already putting a negative slant on the start of the game, so I prefer to look at it in the way that we are playing to win and if the opportunity does not come to win, then we can save the game,” he added.
Simmons also noted that the second Test will be “hugely important” for his players as they look to continue their good run in Test cricket, which started with a 2-0 sweep away to Bangladesh at the start of the year.
Sticking with same squad from 1st Test
“I think it will be hugely important to follow up the draw with another positive performance because it will show that we are getting some sort of consistency in our all-round cricket and it will be huge because of the fact that we would have started the year Test cricket-wise on a high, and a positive note by winning two matches (in Bangladesh),” said Simmons. Winning their second straight Test series, he added, “will be such a high for us.”
In team news, Simmons said they will continue with the 13-man squad that was selected for the first game and that they will be looking to keep the six batsmen, five bowlers combination, for the second Test and beyond.
“We named a squad for the Test match and I think now we will stick with that squad for the second Test. I think the guys who have played in the Test match have done well and we need to continue to back the guys who have done well over the last three Test matches,” Simmons noted.
Asked if the Windies will stick to the formula of having six batsmen and five bowlers, Simmons said: “That’s the way we want to play and the way we want to continue playing. It worked well and as I said before we are blessed with an all-rounder like Jason Holder that we can have batting at six, so we want to try and keep that balance.”
Even with that combination in the first Test, Simmons admitted that two bowlers didn’t click in the match but is backing them to come good in the second game.
“Three bowlers clicked, and we got wickets but two had a bad game, but we look forward to them clicking in this game and we can have all five bowlers on song and that will be what we want,” said the West Indies coach.
“I thought the batsmen worked well and have been working hard and it showed. Our batsmen looked to have the right attitude when they go out there to bat. We got 400, three innings ago, and we look forward to doing that again. That is our target since the beginning of the year,” Simmons pointed out.
Meanwhile, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said he isn’t too worried with his batting form at the moment, despite his low returns in the first game when he scored three and 23.
“I’m not concerned. I thought in the second innings I spent over two hours at the crease, which was important for us as a batting unit. I always enjoy leading, and I know what I’ve got to do. I know my role as a batsman and also as the captain,” he added. The second Test bowls off from 10 a.m. today.
SQUADS:
WEST INDIES (from): Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican.
SRI LANKA (from): Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Hasaranga de Silva, Asitha Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Roshen Silva.