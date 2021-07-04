Simmons: WI must get tactical

It’s back to the thinking board for the West Indies batsmen. That at least is the desire of coach Phil Simmons following the West Indies’ 2-3 loss in the recent CG Insurance T20 International series against South Africa.
In the five matches played at the Grenada National Stadium, Kieron Pollard and his men failed to get totals ranging from 167 to 169. In the final match on Saturday, the Windies went under by 25 runs, closing on 143 for nine in pursuit of 169.
Those repeated failures were a cause of concern to Simmons. Answering questions from the media following the final encounter, he said “technical and tactical” changes were needed.
“I think on the batting side we let ourselves down in every game except the first game when we chased down the runs in 15 overs,” Simmons began. ”It’s something that we gotta look at and make sure. Especially overs seven to 14 — we are getting better at it and learning how to deal with it in order to get proper scores.”
On average over the five matches, West Indies lost four wickets in the over span Simmons identified. “You’ve got to be able to assess what situation you in and from that situation you gotta be able to formulate a plan to score the runs you need to score in that section, so tactically we’ve been lacking,” he stressed.
The chief bowling architect of the Windies’ downfall was left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi whose seven wickets earned him the Player of the Series award.
Commenting on his work, Simmons said: “He’s bowled excellent. He’s just stuck to what his plan has been and he’s bowled on lengths that we couldn’t get to him and he’s put us in trouble all through the series. “
However, Shamsi was only the third-highest wicket-taker in the series behind West Indian seamers Dwayne Bravo (ten) and Obed McCoy (nine).
The WI coach rated his side’s overall bowling and fielding in the series highly but he had special commendation for left-armer McCoy.
“The biggest positive we can take from this series is Obed McCoy and the way he’s bowled. He’s come on from the last series and improved all through this series,” Simmons said. “I think we’ve been excellent with the ball. We’ve done better and better in the Powerplay and at the back end we’ve been excellent.”
Next up for the West Indies is another five-match T20 series against Australia in St Lucia, starting on Friday. And looking ahead the WI coach noted: “We gotta think a bit more and be a little bit smarter in our cricket, smarter especially in that seven to 14 overs (period)...We’ve been good in the back end but we need to work on the middle section.”