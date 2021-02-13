Simple formula

WEST INDIES off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall said he kept things simple as he attained his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket yesterday in the second Test against Bangladesh at Dhaka.
Cornwall claimed five for 74 to limit Bangladesh to 296 in their first innings and put the Windies in the driver’s seat as the Caribbean team seeks to register what would be an improbable series win.
“It is always a good feeling to take five wickets. I helped put the team in a good position to win the match. The plan was to keep things simple, be patient and put the balls in the right area. I think the way our batsmen set up the game the day before, we knew that the bowlers had to do a good job today,” the 28-year-old Antiguan cricketer said after the close of the third day yesterday.
“I think it is a good performance and the coaches have backed me and put me in a good frame of mind to go out there and do the job,” Cornwall said. “I think the conditions are good, the pitch is a little bit slow but this one gets a little more bounce than down in Chattogram so you just have to put the ball in the right areas consistently and be patient.”
Cornwall did just that.
After meeting with his bowling coach Roddy Estwick and getting re-affirmation to back his skills, Cornwall asked serious questions of the Bangladesh batsmen. He assessed the pitch, determining that bowling straighter rather than from a wide angle would deliver more tangible results.
“The spin is not what I expected but the ball bounced a bit more. I think getting that bounce, I fed off it, created the energy and put the ball in the right area,” the six foot six inch cricketer said. “The ball bounces a bit more in Dhaka. There was not much bounce or spin in Chittagong. I got a bit more purchase here. I work with what I get, with whatever pace I get out of the wicket, I use it as my strength.”
Cornwall recognised that today’s fourth day will be crucial to the final outcome of a match in which the WI currently have a lead of 154 runs after closing day three on 41 for three.
“The first hour is going to be crucial. We just have to bat the first hour then we can assess from there and then when lunch time comes we can see where we are at, have a chat and then take it from there,” said Cornwall. He added that the West Indies wanted to give Bangladesh a target of 400 or more runs to chase.
He would like to contribute with his bat too.
“I would love to do that. At the moment, I am not sure that what I am worth with the bat but I am working on it and I think as my career goes on I can definitely show how I can bat in the lower order,” Cornwall said.