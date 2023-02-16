Sinanan rules in Tacarigua

AFTER stumbling in the Under-19 final four days earlier in the junior equivalent competition, Travis Sinanan was crowned champion of the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament Wednesday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
With the trophy already in the bag, the 2013 Caribbean Under-11 champion suffered his only defeat in the straight round-robin, top-six playoff when he went down 21-11, 21-19, 21-12 in his final match against Anuj Talwar, an Indian who is residing in Trinidad.
Sinanan, who was stunned by Vishal Ramsubhag in the Under-19 final last Saturday, edged Mikael Joachim 21-12, 20-22, 21-18 earlier in the night to be assured of the top spot, after winning his first four matches over the previous two nights.
His 21-18, 22-20 triumph over Leon Cassie on Tuesday night was considered the most crucial as the winner of that match was expected to finish on top.
Cassie was also upset (21-11, 19-21, 21-12) by Talwar on Wednesday night, and only ended up with the silver medal because he had the better win/loss points ratio over Williams (227-214 as compared with 225-234) after both had won seven sets and lost five.
Talwaj, who lost two of his first three matches in his first tournament in this country before taking out the top two on Wednesday night, won half of his 14 sets and ended up fourth.
All six players more than held their own over the three nights, and the only one-sided matches were Boodoo Sinanan’s 21-11, 21-10 defeat against unrelated Travis Sinanan and his 21-12, 21-8 loss to Joachim.
The player from Legacy Club failed to find winners’ enclosure, but forced his other three opponents to three sets.
The fifth-placed Jochim notched two victories and played three sets in four of his five matches.
The six players had won their round-robin groups when 36 players had competed in the first stage the week before.
There was also playoff for seventh through 12th and 13th through 18th places earlier this week.
Nathaniel Khellawan, the 2019 national Under-19 champ, won his five matches to finish seventh, and Joachim’s brother Matthaus, Rondel De Freitas and Shiva Persad, rounded out the top ten, respectively.
Top six complete results:
1. T. Sinanan: 4-1 – bt. D. Williams 22-20, 20-22, 21-11; bt B. Sinanan 21-11, 21-10; bt L. Cassie 21-18, 22-20; bt M. Joachim 21-12, 19-21, 21-18.
2. L. Cassie: 3-2 - bt Williams 21-16, 21-18; bt Joachim 19-21, 21-14, 21-11; bt B. Sinanan 21-17, 21-13.
3. D. Williams: 3-2 - bt Joachim 12-21, 21-15, 21-18; bt Talwaj 21-19, 21-19; bt B. Sinanan 21-18, 21-19.
4. A. Talwar: 3-2 – bt B. Sinanan 21-8, 18-21, 21-13; bt T. Sinanan 21-13, 19-21, 21-12; bt Cassie 21-11, 19-21, 21-12.
5. M. Joachim: bt Talwar 18-21, 21-17, 21-9; bt B. Sinanan 21-12, 21-8.