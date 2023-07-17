Off-break bowler Kevin Sinclair will replace middle order batter Raymon Reifer in the West Indies squad for the second Test against India, bowling off on Thursday at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.
The CWI selection panel yesterday announced the squad, noting that Reifer will still travel with the squad as cover in case of injury.
The panel named 13 players and two traveling reserves.
Sinclair was among the leading players in the West Indies Championship four-day first-class competition earlier this year.
He also played a significant role with bat and ball in the recent West Indies “A” Team series win in Bangladesh.
Overall, he has so far played 18 first-class matches with 54 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls at an average of 23.98 each.
With the bat, he has scored 756 runs at an average of 29, including six half centuries.
The upcoming second Test will be historic — marking the 100th Test match between West Indies and India, since the two teams first met at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi in 1948. Play starts daily at 10 a.m.
SQUAD:
Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican.
Traveling Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan.