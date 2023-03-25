SAVITREE SINGH sent the top seed packing to advance to the Women’s Over-35 final of the Steve Thomas International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The improving player edged national and Tranquillity Open Over-35 champion Farrah Chautilal 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 10/7, but she will be the underdog again in today’s title match. Singh will come up against Catherine Campbell after the former national junior champ took down second seed Sarah Salandy 6-2, 6-0.
Two Barbadians made it to this morning’s equivalent semi-finals in comfortable fashion yesterday.
Damien Applewhite was a 6-0, 6-3 winner over Jarred Phillip in yesterday’s quarter-finals; while Andrew Thornton beat Ronald Robinson 6-2, 6-0.
Kino Francis, who won by default yesterday, will tackle Applewhite at 9 a.m.; while Stephon Ramsingh defeated Sean Nicholson 6-2, 6-4 to set up a meeting with title favourite Thornton.
Dunstan De Noon has dropped just three games from three matches to book his place in the Over-45 final, but he will still not be the favourite as his opponent today will be Shane Stone. The left-handed Tobagonian did not allow former president and secretary of the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago Jermille Danclar a single game when the tournament served off Friday.
De Noon then overwhelmed second seed Dion Auguste 6-1, 6-0 yesterday, and was leading 6-2, 3-0 when third seed Andy Boyce retired in the semis.
Former world-ranked singles and doubles player Stone advanced to the title match with a 6-0, 6-4 triumph over top-seeded “Tranquil” Over-45 champ Richard McLetchie.
The United States-based 45-year-old, who returned from an absence of over a decade and helped Jordane Dookie with the mixed doubles in “Tranquil” two weeks ago, had earlier outclassed Robert Caesar 6-0, 6-0, dropping just six points in the second set after a perfect 24 for 24 points in the first.
And in the Over-60 semis, multiple “Tranquil” champ Athelstan Phillips was a 6-0, 6-4 winner over Narad Ramsingh; and Raffeek Mohammed edged Cliff Meade 5-7, 6-3, 10/6.
The tournament will conclude today and first serve is 9 a.m.