Vishnu Singh

FLASHBACK: International Master Vishnu Singh, left, receives the 2nd place prize from Paladins secretary Andrew Bowles at the club’s Open Tournament last year.

Trinidad and Tobago’s first International Master (IM), Vishnu Singh, and the country’s first FIDE Master (FM), Ryan Harper, are the favourites in the 43rd Paladins/Kenneth Phillip Invitational Tournament which begins on Saturday.

The tournament will be FIDE rated. There are also four Venezuelans in the hybrid online tournament on Tornelo.com. Two winners will be crowned ­— the T&T national champion and the Venezuelan national champion.

Paladins Chess Club will field four players led by veteran Andrew Bowles and including Colin Knight, Prince Primus and Trevor Haynes, who has returned to competitive chess after an absence of 25 years. Paladins have also invited one female player in national Under-16 champion Zara Le Fleur and three other juniors, former national Under-14 champion Brad Munroe-Brown, Juninho Le Fleur and Kalel Scoon.

Last year’s champion was (IM) Alan-Safar Ramoutar who is unable to participate and who is also now the highest rated player in T&T.

Bhisham Soondarsingh, president of Paladins and a former long-standing president of the T&T Chess Association (TTCA), said only ten players were invited in keeping with all Covid-19 protocols. Paladins, who were founded 53 years ago, have been affiliated to the TTCA for over 50 years.

The club continued functioning in a limited capacity within Covid-19 regulations and returned to over-the-board chess in mid-2020 with two tournaments.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TIME TO DIG DEEP

TIME TO DIG DEEP

The West Indies batsmen showed slight improvement in their second T20 World Cup match but it still wasn’t good enough, leaving the defending champions with their backs against the wall, needing to win their remaining matches to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Taylor returns for ICC qualifiers

The regional selectors have named a 15-member squad for West Indies women’s campaign in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5.

WI facing an early exit

WI facing an early exit

Beleaguered West Indies crashed to a second straight defeat at the Twenty20 World Cup after South Africa effortly thrashed them by eight wickets yesterday, further embroiling their campaign in misery and imperiling their chances of a successful title defence.

Mahabir promises new vision for cricket

Mahabir promises new vision for cricket

With the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) elections set to take place on Saturday, outgoing general secretary Surujdath Mahabir and his team of candidates have launched their election manifesto as they vie to unseat the incumbent Azim Bassarath and his administration.

Umpires stay neutral as TTCB vote looms

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Umpires Council (TTCUC) president Kellman Kowlessar has said that the umpires are staying neutral in the build-up to the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) elections, which will be held on Saturday.