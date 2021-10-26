Trinidad and Tobago’s first International Master (IM), Vishnu Singh, and the country’s first FIDE Master (FM), Ryan Harper, are the favourites in the 43rd Paladins/Kenneth Phillip Invitational Tournament which begins on Saturday.
The tournament will be FIDE rated. There are also four Venezuelans in the hybrid online tournament on Tornelo.com. Two winners will be crowned — the T&T national champion and the Venezuelan national champion.
Paladins Chess Club will field four players led by veteran Andrew Bowles and including Colin Knight, Prince Primus and Trevor Haynes, who has returned to competitive chess after an absence of 25 years. Paladins have also invited one female player in national Under-16 champion Zara Le Fleur and three other juniors, former national Under-14 champion Brad Munroe-Brown, Juninho Le Fleur and Kalel Scoon.
Last year’s champion was (IM) Alan-Safar Ramoutar who is unable to participate and who is also now the highest rated player in T&T.
Bhisham Soondarsingh, president of Paladins and a former long-standing president of the T&T Chess Association (TTCA), said only ten players were invited in keeping with all Covid-19 protocols. Paladins, who were founded 53 years ago, have been affiliated to the TTCA for over 50 years.
The club continued functioning in a limited capacity within Covid-19 regulations and returned to over-the-board chess in mid-2020 with two tournaments.