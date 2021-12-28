Singh, La Fleur claim top Paladins honours

International Master (IM) Vishnu Singh and Female Junior National Champion Zara La Fleur have captured the Paladins Chess Club’s top awards for 2021.
Paladins, which was founded 1968, had a very successful year, staging five hybrid regional FIDE-rated tournaments involving clubs from Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Panama and Cuba. FIDE is the world’s governing body for chess.
The annual Paladins/Kenneth Phillip Invitational Tournament, sponsored by the Kenneth Phillip Foundation, was also played online in accordance with Covid-19 regulations. Two Venezuelans were among the ten invited players.
FIDE Instructor (FI) Bhisham Soondarsingh was the chief organiser, with International Arbiter (IA) Venezuelan Ulises Hernández serving as tournament director and chief arbiter, while (IA) Russell Smith of T&T was the deputy arbiter.
Singh, who surprisingly drew his first round game with La Fleur, won the tournament on the tie-break with FIDE Master (FM) Ryan Harper. Singh and Harper drew their encounter. Harper took the second place prize. La Fleur placed third and also collected the prize for the best female player.
La Fleur had an outstanding year, winning the national Under-16 Championship in January. She was the lone female in a field of 17 players. Then in March she easily became the National Junior Female Champion. La Fleur’s personal coach is FIDE Instructor (FI) Dev Soondarsingh.
On December 11, Paladins ended its year with a Christmas Parang Blitz tournament with 10 players competing. Women’s Candidate Master (CM) Aditi Soondarsingh, president of FEMS chess club, was a guest player and surprisingly won the first prize of a turkey. She was the only female and played unbeaten in the round-robin tournament.
Paladins honour roll:
Player of the Year — Vishnu Singh
MVP of the Year — Ryan Harper
Fair Play Award — Andrew Bowles
Rookie of Year — Trevor Haynes
Coach of the Year — Dev Soondarsingh
Arbiter of the Year — Russell Smith
Female Player of the Year — Zara La Fleur
MVP Female — Aditi Soondarsingh
Junior of the Year — Brad Munroe-Brown
MVP Junior — Kalel Scoon
Most Improved Player — Kevin Maharaj
Tournament Director of the Year —Bhisham Soondarsingh