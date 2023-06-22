Singh replaces injured Phillips for Gold Cup

National coach Angus Eve has had to make an enforced changed to his CONCACAF Gold Cup squad, with Luke Singh being called up for action.
This is after Scotland-based midfielder Daniel Phillips sustained a grade 1 quadriceps injury in the second half of Trinidad and Tobago’s training match with Haiti in Palm Beach Gardens on Tuesday.
Phillips’ expected return to play time is two to three weeks and the TTFA said yesterday he departed the team camp in Fort Lauderdale yesterday.
Phillips is being replaced by Canada-based Singh who was expected to join the team in Ft Lauderdale yesterday.
Singh, who is currently on loan with Atletico Ottawa from Toronto FC, returned to play from injury with his club, starting in their 1-0 win against Vancouver FC on June 17.
The rest of the squad remains intact and had its first training session at the DRV PNK Stadium training pitch yesterday afternoon.
T&T face St Kitts/Nevis in their Group A opener on Sunday from 3.30 p.m. at the home venue of Inter Miami CF—DRV PNK Stadium.