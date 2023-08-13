Sinner tops De Minaur to win National Bank Open

Jannik Sinner won the National Bank Open yesterday, for his first ATP Masters 1000 title, beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1.

Sinner, the 21-year-old Italian player seeded seventh, has eight tour victories, also winning in February, at Montpellier. He’s the second Italian Masters 1000 champion, following Fabio Fognini in the 2019 event in Monte Carlo.

Sinner broke de Minaur’s serve five times in the 90-minute match.

“I am getting used to difficult situations. I was a break up a couple times and he broke back, but I tried to stay calm mentally. I was prepared for a long battle,” Sinner said during his on-court interview.

“In the second set I played a little bit better, I raised the level a little...and I tried to stay a little more aggressive...I am very happy about my level today.”

De Minaur, from Australia, won in March in Acapulco for his seventh tour title.

