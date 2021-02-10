His letter to the West Indies players now on tour in Bangladesh proved “inspirational” to first Test hero Kyle Mayers. And legendary former West Indies captain Sir Clive Lloyd is begging the powers that be to make sure what has already been achieved in the series is built on.
“What we have done in the past is the past, we want these guys now to take up the mantle. We now have to harness the talent that we have. We have to make sure that these guys stay together, that they don’t want to be running off to other places,” Sir Clive said on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday. “We must find sponsors to keep these guys together, get them to sign contracts so that the captain will know from tour to tour what side he has.”
Sir Clive’s passionate plea came as he reacted to the West Indies memorable three-wicket win in the first Test when Mayers on debut made a match-winning 210 not out to engineer the Windies’ successful pursuit of 395 for victory.
The performance forced Sir Clive to belt out the superlatives. “This was excellent, the way the guys played, I think probably one of the best games ever,” he said. “We have five million people, so we are really choosing from a very small cadre of cricketers and a guy who has never played a Test match, can bat like that; he didn’t make 50, he didn’t make a hundred, he didn’t make 150, he made a double hundred and still batting. This is something we must be very proud of.”
The man known as the “Super Cat” in his playing days went further. Touching on the letter he had written in which he urged the team made up of several players who were selected as replacements for regulars who declined to tour because of concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic to prove they were not second-class cricketers, Sir Clive declared: “I really can’t explain to you how wonderful this is. I’ve been involved in West Indies cricket for over 50 years and this is not the first letter I’ve sent. I sent a letter to them when they played against England...This is my way of trying to tell the players I’m behind them. I know a lot of people didn’t give them a chance...and I am so glad that we are now getting the making of a good side. With the injection of a couple of players, I think we could be on the rise.”
Focusing on Mayers a bit he said: “He has that little bit of (Chris) Gayle in him. He’s a good striker of the ball and I hope that he would be able to put things together. It’s obvious that he’s worked very hard at his game and now that he’s done what he has done, it’s up to himself, the coach and the other players to carry on what they have done.”
Sir Clive also had kind words for Nkrumah Bonner who shared a double century stand with Mayers in Chattogram, saying, “I like the way the guy Bonner plays, he wears the bowlers down, he doesn’t give his wicket away.”
And as the Windies started the second Test last night, looking to complete a series win, Sir Clive warned against complacency but again made his plea for future support for the group in Bangladesh. “I impress on the board and all those who are in charge to make sure that these guys stick with our cricket.”