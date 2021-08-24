Sir Curtly Ambrose

EXPERT ADVICE: West Indies legend Sir Curtly Ambrose, right, chats with Under-19 fast bowling all-rounder Sion Hackett at the Rising Stars high performance camp in Antigua.

Sir Curtly Ambrose is totally enjoying his time with the West Indies Rising Stars Under-19s group.

The legendary fast bowler is bowling consultant and mentor for the 26-member squad and has been hands-on at every training session talking, motivating, and teaching the young players about the game. And he’s delighted they have been taking in the knowledge and showing signs of growth as they prepare for the upcoming tour of England.

“This has been great and I’m enjoying every moment working with the young players here at this camp. There has been so much enthusiasm … every training session is geared towards improving their skills and learning more. I’m especially happy to be working with the young fast bowlers. They show a lot of potential, and you can see once they put in the work we will have a good crop for the trip to England,” Sir Curtly said.

The West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 tour of England will feature six Youth One-Day Internationals at The County Ground, Beckenham and The Polo Farm, Canterbury from Saturday, September 4 to Friday, September 17.

Speaking specifically about the pace bowling stock, the legend said he was hugely impressed.

“I enjoy watching the young crop of fast bowlers we have here. They are young men in the formative years, but they are extremely disciplined, and they are always seeking more information to better their game. They can also handle themselves with the bat, at the bottom of the innings, and that’s very important in this era of cricket,” Sir Curtly added.

“We are putting in a lot of work and the players are enjoying their work. There is plenty more to do and for them to learn but we are happy with their development in the camp so far. We are eagerly looking forward to the England and playing on the international stage.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ALL SQUARE

ALL SQUARE

DISAPPOINTING it was, even for West Indian fans accustomed to disappointment.

Despite some fight from

FIFA awarded US$200m in corruption probe

FIFA awarded US$200m in corruption probe

FIFA yesterday issued a release informing that the United States Department of Justice has awarded the sum of US$201 million to the FIFA Foundation as compensation for the losses suffered by

Losses for T&T junior hockey teams in Pan Am

Losses for T&T junior hockey teams in Pan Am

There was another heavy defeat for the Trinidad and Tobago women, but a narrow loss for the T&T men when the Junior Pan American Hockey Championship continued in Santiago, Chile, yesterday.

CPL 2021 build-up

CPL 2021 build-up

The Jamaica Tallawahs finished fourth on the regular season table of the Hero Caribbean Premier League last year, but they will expect to make a more serious challenge for a place in the final in the 2021 edition.

PRESSURE FOR WI

PRESSURE FOR WI

Kieran Powell’s carelessness made a difficult job even harder for the West Indies at the end…