Sir Curtly Ambrose is totally enjoying his time with the West Indies Rising Stars Under-19s group.
The legendary fast bowler is bowling consultant and mentor for the 26-member squad and has been hands-on at every training session talking, motivating, and teaching the young players about the game. And he’s delighted they have been taking in the knowledge and showing signs of growth as they prepare for the upcoming tour of England.
“This has been great and I’m enjoying every moment working with the young players here at this camp. There has been so much enthusiasm … every training session is geared towards improving their skills and learning more. I’m especially happy to be working with the young fast bowlers. They show a lot of potential, and you can see once they put in the work we will have a good crop for the trip to England,” Sir Curtly said.
The West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 tour of England will feature six Youth One-Day Internationals at The County Ground, Beckenham and The Polo Farm, Canterbury from Saturday, September 4 to Friday, September 17.
Speaking specifically about the pace bowling stock, the legend said he was hugely impressed.
“I enjoy watching the young crop of fast bowlers we have here. They are young men in the formative years, but they are extremely disciplined, and they are always seeking more information to better their game. They can also handle themselves with the bat, at the bottom of the innings, and that’s very important in this era of cricket,” Sir Curtly added.
“We are putting in a lot of work and the players are enjoying their work. There is plenty more to do and for them to learn but we are happy with their development in the camp so far. We are eagerly looking forward to the England and playing on the international stage.”