Self-confidence is vitally important in every aspect of our lives, and yet so many of us struggle to find it. A certain level of confidence is needed for good performance but it does not guarantee success, nor does it prevent you from making mistakes or having failures. It arises from a belief in yourself and in your ability to cope. Low self-confidence and over-confidence are equally dangerous.
If your self-confidence is low, you magnify the challenges and difficulties in the situations you face while, demeaning yourself and underestimating your ability to cope. This perceptual distortion creates self-doubts, fear of failure and performance anxiety. And if self-confidence is too high, you play down the difficulty of the task or challenge, put yourself on a ‘pedestal’ and inflate your competence and self-worth. This shift often gives rise to arrogance, complacency and carelessness.
Australian golfer Peter Thomson, winner of five British Open Championships, claims that although self-confidence is built on competence, good execution, good preparation, your experiences and knowledge of yourself and your game, it boils down to two key factors; knowing what you are doing, and being in control of what you are doing. If you don’t know what you are doing, or if you are not in control of what you are doing, your confidence and performance will suffer.
What does Sir Garfield Sobers think about confidence?
Sir Garfield: My ability gave me confidence. I knew there weren’t many situations I couldn’t handle. Once you are aware of your ability and know how to use it to handle the situations you face, you wouldn’t have too many problems with confidence. If you know what you are doing and are in control of what you are doing your confidence will be assured.
But if you lose control, fear sets in and you start to worry about all sorts of things. Fear destroys confidence and concentration and it stresses you out. It also interferes with your thinking. You then lose initiative, rhythm and free-flowing movements. Suddenly the ball seems to come to you faster, bounce higher and move disconcertingly off the wicket.
Webster: I know that you got some of your confidence from giving confidence to the batsman at the other end.
Sir Garfield: People often told me that I batted too low in the order and that I would run out of partners. I rarely ran out of partners. When I was batting, I was usually in control of the situation, and the ease with which I played seemed to give confidence to the batsman at the other end. I never gave too many instructions or criticised the fellow at the other end. I tried to encourage him.
In 1966 we were struggling in a Test match at Lord’s against England and we were just twenty runs ahead in the second innings with five wickets down. Holford was batting with me. I said to myself, “All I need is someone at the other end to stay with me.” I told Holford, “This wicket is like the wickets at home. Just think of yourself batting on a Kensington wicket and imagine yourself batting well. How could they get you out? They won’t get me out today.”
Sometime later, I declared the innings closed at 369 for five. We were both not out. I was 163 and Holford was 105. We almost won the match.
Webster: Were you ever over-confident?
Sir Garfield: It is only human to be over-confident at times. But I tried not to be. Over-confidence is dangerous and is a prescription for failure. No matter how good you think you are, there is always somebody who is better on the day, or some bowler who might produce an unplayable ball. You court disaster if you allow yourself to become over-confident.
I have seen teams get into position to win and then lose or draw the game because of over-confidence. Whenever you are in a winning position you must guard against complacency and carelessness. Instead of easing up and waiting for your opponents to make mistakes, you should apply added pressure and force them to make mistakes.
Webster: Let’s go to the other end of the spectrum and talk about performance slumps.
Sir Garfield: Your thought patterns change when you are in a slump. You doubt yourself, worry about all the things that could go wrong and make your job harder than it really is. You become anxious and confused and you cope poorly with the situations you face.
Webster: So you think the cause of slumps is in the mind?
Sir Garfield: They might be started by something physical but in the end the cause is always poor mental functioning. There is no doubt about that. When you fiddle around with physical technique, you usually make matters worse. Believe me, you don’t often find the cause in the body.
To recover, you must play your own style of game and focus on improving your thinking and concentration. If you change your style and start doing things you are not used to, you might prolong the slump. Visualisation and mental rehearsal can be helpful. When I imagine myself batting in a particular manner, 60 to 70 percent of the time things turn out the way I visualise them. You must be patient, use your common sense, go back to the basics of your game and try to master them.
Ian Chappell, a former Australian captain, is in full accord with Sir Garfield. He said, “Your thinking, confidence and concentration are messed up when you are in a slump. Players in this state do a thorough analysis of the physical aspects of the game and pick apart their technique bit by bit. The coaches and the people around them give all sorts of advice, technical and otherwise. They suggest that they change important aspects of their game that had worked well for them in the past. Players must guard against that type of interference. Those players who have a reasonable history of success, a slump is due to poor mental functioning rather than to any great technical problems.”
One can say that the West Indies team and many of its players have been in a prolonged performance slump. The team has been near the bottom of the ICC Test and ODI rankings for some time and the performance statistics of most of the players fall short of international standards. One gets the impression that player confidence is at times low and fragile, and that team esteem is not what it ought to be.
—Dr Rudi Webster is a former West Indies team manager and performance enhancer