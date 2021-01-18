India will chase 324 runs for a fairytale victory in the fourth-Test decider against Australia, after rain brought an end to play after tea on day four in Brisbane.
Rohit Sharma was four not out, with Shubman Gill yet to score at the Gabba, after the injury-decimated tourists bowled Australia out for 294 in their second innings. With the series level at 1-1, Australia must win the match to claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but holders India need only a draw to retain the silverware, after their breakthrough 2-1 win in the 2018/19 series in Australia. Australia’s task may be made tougher with rain forecast on day five.
“It’s hard to know, obviously with the rain coming,” Australia batsman Steve Smith says. “You have to play the game as you sort of see it as well. I think the game is in a nice place for us. The wicket is starting to play a few tricks. Tomorrow is about bowling a few good areas. Hopefully we can hold on to all the chances.”
A Gabba pitch that was largely benign through the opening days began to bare its teeth yesterday, with Smith (55) gloving a catch to captain Ajinkya Rahane, after a Mohammed Siraj ball reared up from the wicket. India’s bowlers chipped away all day, with Siraj finishing the best of them with a haul of 5/73.
Australia resumed on 149/4 after lunch, with Smith and Cameron Green looking to build the lead, after India tore through the top order with 4/34 in the morning. Thakur was rewarded with the wicket of Green (37), who edged to Sharma, the slips fielder’s fifth catch for the match. Thakur took his third wicket of the innings by banging in a short ball that captain Tim Paine (27) tried to hook, but succeeded only in feathering an edge to a leaping Rishabh Pant behind the wicket.
Thakur earlier got the ball rolling for India with the first wicket of the day, having opener Marcus Harris caught behind for 38.
Debutant Washington Sundar trapped David Warner for 48, with Siraj having Marnus Labuschagne caught in the slips for 25.
Three balls later, Siraj had Matthew Wade caught behind for a duck. Australia reached the early tea at 243/7, but the tail added another 51 runs to extend the Indian target.