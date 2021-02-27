THE 2020 TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Olympic Committee (TTOC) Junior Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman splashed to six gold medals over Friday night and yesterday morning when the second and third days of the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Long Course Age Group Swimming Championships continued.
At the indoor Olympic-sized pool at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, Blackman put together a dominant series of performances in the Boys 15-17 age-group to stamp his authority on proceedings.
The majority of the six victories came on Friday night, after the four-day meet was officially declared opened by ASATT first vice-president Joseph Mc Leod.
Blackman opened his gold medal account in the 100 metres freestyle, powering to a personal best of 52.60 seconds. The Fatima College student later followed up with a win in the 100m breaststroke in 1:08.33 before securing the top medal in the 400m individual medley (IM) in 4:59.56. The Marlins Swim Club swimmer rounded out Friday’s harvest with another gold in the 200m butterfly (2:16.47).
Yesterday morning the six-foot-four inch Blackman added to his tally with wins in the 200m freestyle (1:58.54), a silver in the 100m backstroke (1:02.69 to Tidal Wave Aquatics’ Johann-Matthew Matamoro’s 1:02.40), then another gold in the 200m IM (2:18.84).
Petrotrin Barracudas Swim Club’s (PBSC) Liam Carrington also won a half dozen gold medals in the Boys 11-12 category over the last two days.
Carrington registered wins in the 100m freestyle (1:00.74), 50m backstroke (32.20), 400m IM (5:34.36) and 200m butterfly (2:40.81) with additional wining efforts in the 200m freestyle (2:18.57) and the 200m IM (2:31.89).
Blackman’s clubmates Zoe Anthony and Jada Chatoor claimed five golds each over the two days in the Girls 15-17 and Girls 18 and over respectively.
Anthony took top honours in the 100m breaststroke (1:23.87), 400m IM (5:30.80) and the 200m butterfly (2:40.79) Friday, complemented by the triumphs in the 200m freestyle (2:18.27) and the 200m IM (2:38.01) Saturday.
Chatoor topped the field in 100m freestyle (1:02.26), 400m IM (5:30.70) and 200m butterfly (2:31.81) Friday and 200m freestyle (2:14.17) and 200m IM (2:42.18).
And Flying Fish Swim Club’s (FFSC) Ibrahima Diouf also won a handful of gold in the boys 13-14, those coming in the 100m free (56.50), 50m back (30.42), 200m free (2:07.28), 100m back (1:05.96 tied with Giovanni Rivas, (unattached) and the 200m IM (2:25.91).
The competition concludes today with action in the 800m and 1500m freestyle for 13 and over girls and boys respectively; the 200m backstroke for 11 and overs; the 200m IM for eight and unders and 9-10 swimmers; and the 100m butterfly for 11-12, 13-14, 15-17 and 18 and overs. The meet culminates with the one-lap 50m freestyle sprint for all age-groups, while overall awards will be delivered for the top three swimmers in each age-group and for each gender.