EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith is among six Under-14 players set to represent Trinidad and Tobago in the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition from today in Dominican Republic
It will be the second straight week of national duty for the fourth-ranked player in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) as she competed in the regional (Under-16) pre-qualifying for the Junior Billie Jean Cup last week in Guatemala.
Campbell-Smith will be playing alongside Gabriella Prince and Madison Khan, the duo who finished second and third, respectively, in the trials last month.
Jovan Gibrana has come in to replace Gabriel De Noon on the boys’ team.
The newcomers will be joined by Nirav Dougdeen and Connor Carrington, who placed first and second, respectively, in the trials.
Che Sanchez and multiple national and Tranquillity Open champion Shenelle Mohammed will coach the team this week.
Only the winning male and female sides will advance to battle against the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in April in the qualifying event.
The two top teams from this competition will qualify to battle against the top teams from the other confederations in the main draw in the second half of the year.