Six teams to come for ‘Fire On Wheels’

PSL Cycling Club’s UCI Class I International Fire on Wheels event will take place at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain Couva on September 14 and 15, featuring the recently crowned Pan American Games sprint kings.
Organiser Desmond Roberts confirmed to the Express yesterday that the event will pedal off in September. And he also revealed that teams from the United States, the Netherlands, Mexico, Barbados, Jamaica, Venezuela as well as T&T’s Pan American team sprint gold medallists Njisane Phillip, Nicholas Paul and Keron Bramble will compete in the event.