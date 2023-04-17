SHEMAR BRITTON captured his sixth straight title in Trinidad when the curtain fell on the Classified Table Tennis Championship Sunday night at Eastern Regional Sports Arena, Tacarigua.
The Guyanese saved two match points in the process, the night after Ambika Sitram had saved one en route to edging Imani Edwards-Taylor in the women’s A division final of the first major tournament of the season.
Britton, who has not lost a match down here since the sport resumed in August, was very lucky to escape in the A1 quarterfinals as he found himself down 7-3 in the third game after dropping the first two to Joshua Maxwell.
The top seed managed to claw his way back to eight-all, but then his red-hot Parkites’ Club teammate produced back-to-back breathtaking winners to come within one point of completing the most unlikely of victories.
But Maxwell could not pull the trigger successfully again and after losing four straight points, he crumbled and managed a total of five points in the last two games of his 11-13, 6-11, 12-10, 11-1, 11-4 defeat.
The former top-ranked junior had gone into the last eight full of confidence after completing an 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 triumph over former champion Arun Roopnarine, playing in his first major tournament since the end of 2019.
Britton came to life after his escape, and after disposing of Luc O’Young 11-7, 11-9, 1-11-4 in the semifinals, he took down a second straight Carenage Blasters player, Aaron Wilson, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 11-4 for his first ‘Classified’ title.
It was the southpaw’s third straight victory over his former nemesis as he has prevailed twice in three straight games in the Super Sundays series last month.
Britton’s streak began with gold in the Silverbowl Championship —the first major tournament since the pandemic had halted the sport for close to three years— in August, and then he won both legs of the Dr Curtis Sonny Tournament last year, and both legs the ‘Sundays’ series.
Wilson, who was completely dominating the sport before the pandemic, returned successfully in November in the National Championships, the only tournament which Britton is not allowed to compete in.
The former Caribbean Under-18 champ brushed aside former two-time Caribbean champ Trevor Farley of Barbados 11-4, 11-5, 11-8 in the quarters and then dismissed Javier King 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 to book his place in the title match.
King was leading 11-9, 12-14, 11-8 when surprise ’Nationals” finalist Aaron Edwards threw in the towel, and then the Tobagonian was made to work extremely hard to get past first-time major quarter-finalist Wayne Oudit 7-11, 12-10, 12-10, 18-16.
Former Caribbean Under-21 silver-medallist O’Young came back from an absence of around four year even better than before, and he impressively reached the last four with an 11-6, 8-1,1 11-8, 11-8 triumph over Abraham Francis, who had stunned multiple champ Curtis Humphreys 11-9, 11-9, 11-13, 11-6 in the quarters.
Yuvraaj Dookram had the toughest draw after the round-robin stage, and the former top-ranked ‘Classified’ and national champ, was easily beaten 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5 by Farley in a ‘round of 16’ match which was expected to go down to the wire.
After failing to reach the women’s A knockout stage when she made her appearance since the end of 2019, Brittany Joseph not only qualified for the knockout draw, she then forced No. 6 seed Anson Wellington to save three match points in a pulsating 11-4, 3-11, 11-6, 8-11, 13-11 victory to reach the last 32.