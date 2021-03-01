QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites stretched their winning streak to six when the Table Tennis Champions League continued Sunday at Siparia Community Centre.
Derron Douglas won both matches in the 3-2 triumph over Southerners as the visitors’ moved to 19 points, leapfrogging the three teams — Hillview Renegades, WASA Club and Solo Crusaders -- which had been at the top of the standings by a point.
It was the first time that Parkites had found themselves in a deciding fifth match since they lost the very first fixture of the tournament to Crusaders on January 26.
Crusaders were scheduled to tackle bottom-of-the-table D’Abadie Youths last night and expected to earn three points and return to the lead.
Renegades are expected to notch their sixth victory and join them on 21 points when they travel to Endeavour Road Extension, Endeavour, to tackle the struggling Survivors from seven o’clock tonight.
With Sunday’s fixture deadlocked at two, top-ten player Joshua Maxell got Parkites across the finish line with a 12-10, 15-13, 11-7 triumph over Kevin Redhead, a former national champion in his first tournament in close to a decade.
Douglas, the fifth-ranked player in the country, had beaten Redhead 11-3, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9 to draw first blood, and the 17-year-old came back later to force the decider by whipping Anson Lowkie 11-5, 11-5, 11-9 for the Most Valuable Player prize.
In between, former top-ten players Lowkie and Terry Corbin had beaten Maxwell (11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6) and Javier King (12-10, 11-7, 12-10), respectively, for Southerners.
Douglas, runner-up in the 2019 National Championships, has only lost once in the competition, to former national champ Anthony “Sandfly” Brown, who has also only suffered one defeat.
Renegades’ Yuvraaj Dookram, the country’s top-ranked player of 2016 and ’17 in his first tournament in two years, is the next most successful player, only going down to these two.
Parkites, winners of the last league in the sport (the Caroni Invitational) two years ago, were favoured to lift the trophy from the start, and they are in front, despite contesting one fixture less than the other three teams.
Round-robin action continue until next weekend to conclude the second and final round, and then the top four finishers will then square off in a Big Four playoff to determine the champions.