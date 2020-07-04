APOCALYPSE led a sweep of all four places on the board for champion trainer John O’Brien in the feature attraction of a six-race card when horse racing continued yesterday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
Last year’s Caribbean Champion Stakes winner just got up in the last few strides to edge General JN by half-a-length in the modified benchmark event for horses rated 80 & over.
However, the run of the 1,350-metre event came from the locally-bred Making Headlines, who finished 2 ½ lengths adrift in third after spotting the field about eight lengths at the gates.
Former two-time Horse of the Year Thisonesforron, now nine years old, followed another two lengths back to complete the sweep for O’Brien, by far the most successful trainer since the sport was centralised in Arima in 1994.
Master Of War was sent off as the 6/5 betting favourite, but last year’s Gold Cup winner was always fighting a losing battle and ended up finishing ahead of only turf specialist Root Of Jesse in the six-horse field.
After making it five in a row with a triumph in the Diamond Stakes on Republic Day (September 24), 8/5 second fancy General JN has now gone six starts without a victory.
However, last year’s President’s Cup winner has been the bridesmaid in his last three, including when he also went down by half-a-length last time out in the Santa Rosa Dash, in the middle of March.
Apocalypse, runner-up in all three legs of the Triple Crown – the Guineas, Midsummer Classic and Trinidad Derby Stakes – as well as the Gold Cup last year, notched his sixth victory – from his 13th career outing – yesterday.
Anthony Wight’s Jamaican-bred gelding, sent off at odds of 7/2, paid $4.70 to win but an unbelievable $10.90 to place.
Apocalypse was ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, who was the day’s leading rider as he had also guided Joseph – owned by Curtis Emmanuel and trained by his uncle, Glen – to victory in the opener – a 1,300-metre contest for West Indian-bred four-year-old and over maidens.
However, the champion jockey could not get the evens favourite out of the gates in the second event and, as a result, last year’s Champion Juvenile Male, Airforce Won, may have to go into the Guineas without a “prep”.
Trainer Harold Chadee still managed to finish one-two in the colours of his son Dave as 7/1 shot Nuclear Fire, with apprentice Ridge Balgobin in the irons, defeated American Traveller by two lengths after being about 15 lengths clear turning for home in the 1,750-metre contest for West Indian-bred three-year-olds.
CP Jet, who turned in arguably the best performance of the season last time out when he prevailed over the same trip at odds of 15/1 in the middle of March, threw his hat in the ring for worst performance this time.
The 9/5 second fancy did not beat any of his four rivals, not even newcomer Mighty Vegas.
The 1,800-metre Guineas will be contested on Emancipation Day (August) and it could be the first outing for Airforce Won in over five months, and his first ever around two turns.
The “Midsummer” will take place over 100 metres further on Independence Day (August 31), and the prestigious three-year-old-series will conclude with the 2,000-metre Derby on Republic Day.
Yesterday was the second consecutive Saturday of local racing since the sport returned without the presence of spectators after being shut down since mid-March because of the coronavirus.
The 11th round of the Arima Race Club’s 2020 Season will take place after a one-week break next week Saturday.