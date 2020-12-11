Skerritt bats for Russell

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel reached 150 wickets in his landmark 50th Test but Henry Nicholls’ chancy, unbeaten hundred gave New Zealand the edge on the opening day of the second Test at the Basin Reserve, yesterday

The 32-year-old Gabriel bowled his heart out to claim three for 57 from 18 overs as the hosts, sent in on another grassy pitch, finished on 294 for six when play ended at 6:32 pm.