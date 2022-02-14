Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday congratulated the West Indies players chosen in the auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was conducted in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday.
From the large pool of available players, 14 West Indians were chosen to join Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, who were retained by their respective franchises ahead of the auction. The total price paid for the West Indies players was US$10,855 million. The 17 West Indians make up the largest number of foreign players in the IPL, from any territory outside of India.
The West Indians chosen in the auction were: Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Evin Lewis and Kyle Mayers.
CWI president Ricky Skerritt said: “I want to congratulate all of the West Indies players who have secured contracts to the various franchises in the IPL, which is the biggest and most lucrative global T20 franchise tournament. But I especially want to applaud those younger players who received their first full IPL contracts. This shows great faith in emerging West Indies talent. I continue to believe that our players can seek quality employment abroad, and still be positioned to operate constructively and successfully within the West Indies cricket system.”
Holder said: “I want to thank the West Indies fans immensely for their support over the years and I want to thank Cricket West Indies for helping to develop my talent. I look forward to this opportunity and also look forward to what is ahead in West Indies cricket, so I can continue to build a legacy for the West Indies.”
CWI has allocated a window for the tournament each year in their ICC FTP and also guaranteed this to the players in their retainer contracts, therefore West Indies players are fully available to participate in the IPL each year. The IPL 2022 is slated to be played in April and May.
FULL LIST (with franchises and fees)
Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) – US$1.6 million
Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – US$1.433 million
Jason Holder (Lucknow Super Giants) – US$1.166 million
Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals) – US$1.133 million
Romario Shepherd (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – US$1.033 million
Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) – US$800,000
Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) – US$800,000
Odean Smith (Punjab Kings) – US$800,000
Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) – US$586,000
Rovman Powell (Delhi Capitals) – US$373,000
Alzarri Joseph (Gujarat Titans) – US$320,000
Evin Lewis (Lucknow Super Giants) – US$266,000
Dominic Drakes (Gujarat Titans) – US$146,000
Sherfane Rutherford (Punjab Kings) – US$133,000
Fabian Allen (Mumbai Indian) – US$100,000
Obed McCoy (Rajasthan Royals) – US$100,000
Kyle Mayers (Lucknow Super Giants) – US$66,000