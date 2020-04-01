Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt is calling for fans of the game and players alike to unite in the fight against the COVID-19 virus and to offer their support to the new heroes who are on the front lines of the battle to contain the deadly virus that has killed tens of thousands and infected more 700,000 people worldwide.
There has been no cricket in the West Indies since March 15 when CWI announced a 30-day suspension. That initial period has now been extend to 60 days and all major global sporting events have also been either cancelled or postponed.
On Monday, in a message to “cricket lovers and member of the West Indies family”, Skerritt called on fans to lend their support to “our essential services and first responders” and urged the cricketers to stay fit and be ready for action when the world returns to some level of normalcy.
“As lovers of this remarkable sport called cricket, there is nothing we all enjoy more than getting outdoors and watching a great game; witnessing an enthralling battle between bat and ball and seeing our favourite players and teams rise to glory as we join each other in celebration. And if we cannot be there in person, we find every possible way to see or hear the broadcast,” said Skerritt.
“However, today there is a new reality that we are now facing. There is no live cricket available, because all around the world we are in a new battle to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. As such, we all now need to join the same team as we unite in this global battle with each other, for each other. We must now couple our passion for cricket with our love for the health and safety of our family, friends, community, and ourselves,” he added.