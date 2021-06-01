Sport-Filler

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard isn’t too concerned about the team’s tenth place ranking on the ICC T20I standings, noting that in West Indies’ case, its current position does not necessarily represent a true reflection.

Speaking recently to Barry Wilkinson on the Line and Length programme on Sportsmax, Pollard said the West Indies slide in the T20 rankings is related to the dismantling of the victorious team in 2016 and not having the best players in the set-up in the years following their World Cup triumph.

Asked about West Indies’ current standing as number ten on the ICC T20I rankings, Pollard said: “We need to be honest with ourselves. Yes, there is a ranking, and you can rank teams based on their performance over a period of time but when you look from a T20 perspective, how many guys (played) from 2016 to 2020 that represented the West Indies when they won the World Cup.”

“How many of these guys would have played bilateral series leading up to now. That’s where we need to look and that’s where we tend to fall down as a team more often than not,” Pollard reasoned.

“Yes, when we get to World Cup like now, yes we have senior players back to play and represent coming to a World Cup but where were these guys from 2016-2020. Was it because they didn’t want to play? That is the question we need to answer and if we honestly answer it and we go back, again we need to dig deep to get the real facts,” he continued.

“So now when the rankings come out in 2021, we are tenth because the entire

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SKEWED

SKEWED

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard isn’t too concerned about the team’s tenth place ranking on the ICC T20I standings, noting that in West Indies’ case, its current position does not necessarily represent a true reflection.

FIFA, CARICOM pen development MoU

FIFA, CARICOM pen development MoU

Regional nation grouping, Caricom, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with football’s world governing body, FIFA, aimed at using the sport to enhance social development across its states and further develop communities through youth involvement.

Travel restrictions halt Garcia and Rampersad

Canada-based HFX Wanderers duo Akeem Garcia and Andre Rampersad were both forced to turn down invitations to join Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s football team training camp for a couple of 2021 World Cup qualifiers this month, due to travel restrictions.

Caribbean shooters dominate Aussie netball

JAMAICAN Jhaniele Fowler is on course to score 800 goals for the 2021 Suncorp Super League netball series in Australia while Trinidad and Tobago’s Samantha Wallace continues in her pursuit.

Ahye close to Tokyo

Ahye close to Tokyo

Michelle-Lee Ahye is getting faster with each 100 metres outing, and is now just three-hundredths of a second outside the 11.15 seconds Olympic qualifying standard.

GOLDEN TRIO

GOLDEN TRIO

Machel Cedenio, Kyle Greaux and Ruebin Walters all struck gold at the Pure Summer Invitational in Florida, USA, late on Sunday.