West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard isn’t too concerned about the team’s tenth place ranking on the ICC T20I standings, noting that in West Indies’ case, its current position does not necessarily represent a true reflection.
Speaking recently to Barry Wilkinson on the Line and Length programme on Sportsmax, Pollard said the West Indies slide in the T20 rankings is related to the dismantling of the victorious team in 2016 and not having the best players in the set-up in the years following their World Cup triumph.
Asked about West Indies’ current standing as number ten on the ICC T20I rankings, Pollard said: “We need to be honest with ourselves. Yes, there is a ranking, and you can rank teams based on their performance over a period of time but when you look from a T20 perspective, how many guys (played) from 2016 to 2020 that represented the West Indies when they won the World Cup.”
“How many of these guys would have played bilateral series leading up to now. That’s where we need to look and that’s where we tend to fall down as a team more often than not,” Pollard reasoned.
“Yes, when we get to World Cup like now, yes we have senior players back to play and represent coming to a World Cup but where were these guys from 2016-2020. Was it because they didn’t want to play? That is the question we need to answer and if we honestly answer it and we go back, again we need to dig deep to get the real facts,” he continued.
“So now when the rankings come out in 2021, we are tenth because the entire