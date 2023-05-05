SKIPPER JOSHUA

Trinidad and Tobago’s Joshua Da Silva has been named captain of the West Indies “A” team for the upcoming tour to Bangladesh later this month.
Also making the cut was T&T fRed Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah, along with rookie Test opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, left-handed all-rounder Raymon Reifer and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.
The Cricket West Indies senior men’s selection panel named the 15-man squad yesterday after the conclusion of the Headley-Weekes Tri Series which featured the top performers from the West Indies Championship as well as the West Indies Academy team.
Lead selector Desmond Haynes stated that the aim was to pick a balanced team as they look to expose players to overseas conditions with an eye towards the upcoming Test series against India in the Caribbean.
“We selected a group of players who we think could benefit from the exposure in Bangladesh and we also have our eyes on the upcoming Test Series against India in the Caribbean,” said Haynes.
Da Silva captained the Team Headley in the Tri Series and scored a century in the opening match against the Academy.
Da Silva stroked 136 in the first innings but the Academy won by seven wickets.
Da Silva’s team was beaten again in the final match, with Team Weekes taking an eight-wicket victory on the third day of the match yesterday.
Da Silva, will captain the A team in the three four-day “Test” matches against Bangladesh “A” and the regional team will have three new-comers in their ranks in openers Kirk McKenzie and Zachary McCaskie as well as fast bowler Jair McAllister who were all impressive in the Tri Series.
McKenzie hit 221 and 50 for the Academy team, while McCaskie hit 93 and 31 for Team Weekes against the Academy before making two and 33 against Team Headley.
McAllister grabbed six wickets in two matches for Team Weekes.
All three made their first-class debuts during the West Indies Championship four-day first-class tournament earlier this year.
Speaking about the new faces in the team, Haynes said: “Among the newcomers, we have pace bowler McAllister who is fast and strong and has the ability to unsettle batters. McCaskie had a solid start to his first-class career, showed good temperament, and also has the ability to play all around the wicket.”
“McKenzie was eye-catching during his double-century for the West Indies Academy in the Headley Weekes Tri Series. It was a superb knock and demonstrated that the investment in the Academy is bearing fruit,” Haynes added.
West Indies “A” Team will arrive in Bangladesh on 11 May and play the three four-day “Test” matches at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Sylhet. The matches will have full first-class status.
The upcoming “A” team tour reciprocates the Bangladesh “A” team tour of the West Indies in August 2022, when the teams drew both a two-match series of four-day first-class matches and also a three-match 50-over series at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia.
FULL SQUAD: Joshua Da Silva (Captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Brandon King, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair.