SKIPPER’S KNOCK

Nicholas Pooran

GOING HUGE: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran clears the boundary for one of his five sixes during the third and final T20 International against Bangladesh at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, yesterday. —Photo: Randy Brooks /CWI Media

Captain Nicholas Pooran lashed his fourth Twenty20 International fifty in his last five innings as West Indies romped to a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh to complete a 2-0 series win in Providence yesterday.

Asked to chase 164 in the final contest at the Guyana National Stadium, West Indies overhauled their target in the penultimate over with the left-handed Pooran finishing on 74 not out off just 30 balls in a dominant knock.

Fellow left-hander Kyle Mayers added 55 off 38 balls at the top of the order, combining with Pooran in a significant 85-run fourth wicket stand to pull the run chase around from a dodgy position of 43 for three in the seventh over.

Earlier, Afif Hossain struck exactly 50—his second T20I half-century—as Bangladesh gathered 163 for five from their 20 overs after choosing to bat.

Litton Das added 49 while captain Mahmudullah chipped in with 22 but the Tigers failed to find the momentum required to post a challenging target.

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr was the hosts’ best bowler with two for 25, claiming the key wickets of Das and Mahmudullah.

Yesterday’s win came on the heels of a 35-run victory for West Indies on Sunday at Windsor Park in Dominica, after the opener at the same venue was rained off as a no-result on Saturday.

Das provided the energy for Bangladesh up front, belting three fours and two sixes off 41 deliveries as he put on 35 for the first wicket with Anamul Haque (ten) and a further 57 for the third wicket with Afif, who faced 38 balls and counted two fours and two sixes.

Afif and Mahmudullah, who counted two fours and a six in his 20-ball effort, then controlled the back end for the visitors in a pivotal 49-run fourth wicket partnership before both perished in the penultimate over from Walsh.

In reply, West Indies stumbled early, Brandon King holing out on the edge of the circle off left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed (two for 44) to the sixth ball of the innings, and Shamarh Brooks (12) picking out square leg with a slog sweep in the fourth over from off-spinner Mahedi Hasan.

When all-rounder Odean Smith, elevated to number four, missed a sweep at left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan and was lbw for two in the fourth over, the hosts were tottering slightly.

However, Pooran and Mayers took the Bangladesh bowlers apart in a stunning display of hitting which erased any doubt over the result.

Pooran smashed five fours and five sixes, racing to his ninth T20I fifty off 30 balls in the 15th over with a six over long-on off Nasum.

Mayers, who counted two fours and five sixes, had earlier reached his maiden T20I fifty off 33 deliveries at the start of the 14th over with a straight six off off-spinner Mosadek Hossain.

By the time Mayers provided Nasum with his second wicket in the 15th over, victory was in sight and Pooran and vice-captain Rovman Powell (nine) added a further 25 to all but put West Indies over the line.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T girls must win in CAZOVA

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Under-21 girls must win tonight to have any chance of lifting the trophy after being trounced when the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-19 and Under-21 Championship served off yesterday at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.

SKIPPER’S KNOCK

SKIPPER’S KNOCK

Captain Nicholas Pooran lashed his fourth Twenty20 International fifty in his last five innings as West Indies romped to a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh to complete a 2-0 series win in Providence yesterday.

Asked to chase 164 in the final contest at the Guyana National Stadium, West Indies overhauled their target in the penultimate over with the left-handed Pooran finishing on 74 not out off just 30 balls in a dominant knock.

Queen’s Park after first WoLF win

Queen’s Park after first WoLF win

QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) women’s football team will be looking for their first win of the Ascension-sponsored 2022 Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WoLF) season, after a false start to their campaign a week ago.

Tomorrow, QPCC take on Defence Force at Valsayn, as WoLF stages its third round of competition.

Campbell leads off Nations Cup campaign

The trio of Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Akil Campbell will be chasing World Championship points in the third leg of the UCI Nations Cup cycling series, from today in Cali, Colombia.

TTO riders had a tough time in the Glasgow, Scotland and Milton, Canada legs of the series. But Campbell will be hoping to improve the medal prospects when he goes in the Men’s elimination heats today. This will be Campbell’s first stint at the Nations Cup this year. In addition to the elimination today, Campbell will also compete in the omnium on Sunday.

Up the tempo!

Up the tempo!

Head coach Kenwyne Jones thinks his Trinidad and Tobago players need to impose themselves on their opponents and is expecting such from the Women Warriors when they face Costa Rica in a CONCACAF Women’s Championship Group B match in Monterrey, Mexico, tonight from 7 p.m.

“In international football, you have to be able to impress your will and your confidence, your intensity on the match itself (and) on the other team, and we have to do that,” he explained in a virtual press conference yesterday. “We have to bring the intensity.

Aguilleira focuses on coaching

Aguilleira focuses on coaching

Retired West Indies captain Merissa Aguilleira is making additional moves to become a professional coach, She says that she wants to contribute to taking the women’s game in the region to the next level.

Aguilleira, who is also the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) technical director (TD) for women’s cricket, participated in the face-to-face component of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Representative Coaching Programme (Level 2) at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad on June 13 and 14.