The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batsmen rediscovered their form as Jason Mohammed and skipper Yannick Ottley took advantage of a flat surface at Windsor Park in Dominica to score unbeaten half-centuries as the visitors posted 232 for two at stumps on the first day of their fourth-round West Indies Championship match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes yesterday.
The 33-year-old Mohammed ended the day unbeaten on 85 off 161 balls while the 28-year-old Ottley closed on 84 not out off 170 balls.
The pair came together with the score on 65 for two after the visitors were sent in to bat following the dismissals of openers Joshua Da Silva and Jeremy Solozano.
Da Silva was caught by wicketkeeper Emmanuel Stewart off the bowling of seamer Josh Thomas for 35, while Solozano was dismissed in similar fashion off left-arm pacer Preston McSween for 20.
But Ottley and Mohammed ensured there was no batting collapse the likes of which occurred against the Guyana Jaguars in the previous round.
On his way to his highest score of the season, Ottley - who has taken over the captaincy duties from Darren Bravo who is on West Indies duty - struck three sixes and nine fours, having batted for more than three hours.
He was ahead of Mohammed for much of their third-wicket stand until Mohammed just managed to overtake his partner towards the end of the day’s play with a spanking cover drive for four off Thomas.
Mohammed lashed 13 fours in a knock that has already spanned over three hours and ensured that the visitors dominated the truncated opening day of the fixture.
The match started after lunch with rain washing out the first session.
With conditions overcast, Kavem Hodge won the toss and decided to bowl first. However the sun shone on the Red Force innings after two early breakthroughs left the visitors unsteadily placed at 65 for two.
Ottley and Mohammed then took the visitors to tea at 135 for two with the Red Force skipper on 33 and Mohammed on 41.
After the afternoon break, they T&T pair continued to operate unhindered by the home team’s bowlers.
The hosts were a bowler short with their trump card Shane Shillingford off the field for a large portion of play.
The off-spinner bowled seven overs for 23 runs with one maiden but didn’t pick up a wicket. The other spinners were also unimpressive on the sluggish surface, with skipper, left-arm orthodox spinner Hodge bowling nine overs for 23 runs and leg-spinner Keron Cottoy sending down seven overs for 33 runs without a wicket to show.
The fast men did the early damage for the hosts but were too inconsistent on the day to make any further inroads and the Red Force ended the opening day in a strong position.
With an entire session lost on the opening day, today’s play will start 30 minutes earlier at 9.30 am to make up some of the time that was lost.
Meanwhile, Ottley and Mohammed will aim to bat the Volcanoes out of the match as both men eye triple figures.
For Mohammed, it is the third time this season he has crossed fifty and will he want to convert his highest score of the season into his tenth first-class century.
The air is much rarer for the captain.
Ottley has now scored six first-class fifties, with a career best of 99 not out and today could be the day the right-hander finally gets the coveted hundred.
Summarised score:
RED FORCE 232 for two (Jason Mohammed 85 not out, Yannick Ottley 84 not out) vs VOLCANOES.
Other regional score:
JAMAICA SCORPIONS 187 (Jermaine Blackwood 81, Nkrumah Bonner 29; Veerasammy Permaul 4-39)
vs GUYANA JAGUARS 17-0.