The right attitude, determination, discipline and the willingness to fight; those are the attributes newly appointed West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite wants to see from his players in the two-Test series against Sir Lanka bowling off today at 10 a.m. at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
Brathwaite, who takes over the captaincy from Jason Holder, said those attributes were present when his team defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in Bangladesh earlier this year and that the players have been displaying the same discipline and intensity that was on display in Bangladesh in their build-up to the first Test today.
“The Bangladesh series is history, but I think we can take small things from it as well. I think we had the right attitude in preparation, and we were disciplined, and I think those two factors, once we continue to take those forward, the sky is the limit for this team. We can take forward the attitude, the discipline and the fight we showed in Bangladesh,” Brathwaite told the media during a Zoom call yesterday.
He also noted that the home team will not be taking the visitors for granted despite dominating in the preceding ODI and T20I series which the Windies won 3-0 and 2-1 respectively.
“One of the first things we stressed on is that the ODI and T20 series are finished so we can’t underestimate them or think we can just roll over Sri Lanka because they lost the preceding series. I think it is Test cricket and the guys have the attitude and we have to go out there and fight. What is gone is gone. We have to go out there with the right attitude, a lot of discipline and results will take care of itself,” said Brathwaite.
And so far, he said the players have been showing the drive and desire to maintain a high standard at the Test level.
“I think the attitude we had in the net sessions from the ‘Best vs Best’ to now, the guys have been the same way. They are hungry and looking forward to it and I would say it is the same intensity and the right attitude and the right attitude is what will bring results, so we are all on the same path,” the West Indies skipper added.
The West Indies welcome back top all-rounder Holder to the team as well as middle order batsman Darren Bravo.
Both players opted out of the tour to Bangladesh but are back in the mix for this home series to add further strength and depth to the already confident West Indies side. Holder’s return further strengthens the team’s fast-bowling stock which also includes Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph.
Meanwhile, the batting gets a boost with the return of Bravo, who could possibly take the number three spot.
“They are obviously quality international cricketers, and we know what they could give. Jason is the number one all-rounder in the world and Darren Bravo is a quality batsman so they will fit in quite normal,” Brathwaite said of the duo’s return. “The guys are raring to go. The guys are confident and there is a lot of intensity in the nets, and everyone is looking forward to the challenge,” he added.
Though Sri Lanka have recognised that the West Indies pacers will be a handful in the Test series, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne believes they will be able to handle the pressure, having seen the opposition in action in the recent two-day warm-up match.
“The West Indies pace attack is a really good one, and they know how to move the Dukes ball,” Karunaratne was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
“It’s not going to be easy for batsmen to score big runs here. They’ll have to work hard. The Duke ball swings and seams all the time,” he added.
However, Brathwaite thinks the pitch will be a good one, offering something for the batsmen as well as the bowlers.
“I think we will come and fight and we won’t be taking anything for granted. They have some quality spinners, but we have plans for each bowler and we just have to trust those plans 100 percent,” he added.
SQUADS:
WEST INDIES (from): Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican.
SRI LANKA (from): Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Hasaranga de Silva, Asitha Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Roshen Silva.