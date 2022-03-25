Joshua Da Silva

DROPPED ANCHOR: West Indies’ Joshua Da Silva plays a defensive shot off the bowling of England’s Saqib Mahmood during day two of the third Test at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada, yesterday. —Photo: AP

The West Indies tail wagged in a similar way that England’s did on the first evening as the hosts earned themselves a 28-run advantage when closing day two of the third Test, yesterday, on 232-8.

England had reduced the West Indies to 95 for six after a three-wicket burst from Chris Woakes (3-48) after lunch, but as the pitch began to flatten out, Joshua Da Silva (54no) first added 49 for the eighth wicket with Alzarri Joseph (28) and then an unbroken 55 for the ninth with Kemar Roach (25no) to see the home side beyond England’s score.

In the final flourishes of the day, the visitors claimed the second new ball but with their pace attack flagging, Da Silva brought up a fourth Test fifty with a terrific whipped four through midwicket as the runs flowed late in the day.

The tourists, having been bowled out for 204 to close out day one — Jack Leach (41no) and Saqib Mahmood (49) sharing in a 90-run last-wicket stand after they’d suffered their own middle-order collapse — started the day poorly as Kraigg Brathwaite (17) and John Campbell (35) safely negotiated the threat of the new ball putting on a fifty partnership.

England’s seamers failed to carry the same threat as the West Indies quicks from the day before, guilty of bowling too wide and not finding the right length on the livelier surface prepared for the series decider.

But Ben Stokes (2-40), as is so often the case, stepped up and bagged the first wicket, getting one to keep low and pin Brathwaite in front.

The visitors, buoyed by the breakthrough, suddenly sparked into life and struck twice more in as many overs before the lunch interval, Shamarh Brooks (13) falling to Mahmood (1-39) in much the same manner as Brathwaite, and Campbell gloving a Craig Overton (2-71) delivery down the legside after being unsettled by a sustained spell of short-pitched bowling in which he was twice struck on the helmet.

Overton’s spell had given England a blueprint of sorts to follow and Woakes adopted it accordingly after the interval, bouncing out Nkrumah Bonner (4) and Jason Holder (0) in the same over, before adding Jermaine Blackwood (18) later in the spell, getting the benefit of the doubt on a marginal lbw call.

It left the West Indies teetering on 95 for six, still some 109 runs in arrears, but the final four wickets proved much tougher for the tourists to prize out as the pitch deadened and the ball got older.

Kyle Mayers (28) and Joseph capitalised, playing a couple of enterprising cameos to compliment Da Silva dropping anchor at the other end, though both ultimately perished to loose strokes.

Stokes again had the golden touch as Mayers tamely chipped one straight to Mahmood at mid-on just before tea, while Joseph was the only wicket to fall in the final session as he toe-edged a nick behind when lining up a wild swing at Overton.

England, growing increasingly frustrated, beat Roach’s outside edge on multiple occasions late in the day but crucially couldn’t find the edge, while Da Silva grew in confidence against an increasingly weary attack and brought up a richly-deserved and potentially crucial half-century shortly before the close.

Lawmen tackle Deportivo in ‘Ascension’

POLICE FC play their first competitive football match in two years when they take on Deportivo Point Fortin in the first match of an Ascension Invitational double-header today at the Arima Velodrome.

Today, the “Boys in Blue” will showcase some new, young faces when taking on Deportivo Point Fortin from 5 p.m. at the east venue. The 7p.m. second match will Moruga FC facing Central Soccer World, both relatively unknown quantities.

Paul, Gittens favoured to claim top honours

CYCLIST Nicholas Paul and long jumper Tyra Gittens are the favourites for the First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year for 2021.

The 59th edition of the gala event, entitled “A Journey Beyond Hope” and comes off tonight via a televised production on CNC3 from 7.30 p.m. It will also be broadcast live on that station’s website.

Gray gives Reggae Boyz share of honours

Queen’s Park Rangers striker Andre Gray struck in the second half as Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Thursday night.

Eriq Zavaleta’s 21st strike had given the visitors the lead at half-time at the National Stadium but Gray answered in the 72nd, to ensure the hosts came away with a share of the points. Jamaica will be left ruing the result, however, as they squandered several chances to win the contest by a comfortable margin.

SLIM LEAD

Under-23 Futsal trials today

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will host open screening towards the selection of a Men’s National U-23 Futsal team for participation in the 2022 Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe.

Past Futsal assistant coach Paul Decle will oversee proceedings as head coach at the screening sessions which take place today and tomorrow at the International School of Port of Spain, #1 International Drive, Westmoorings.

Prince, Fermin seek semi-final spot

Middleweight Aaron Prince and cruiserweight Andrew Fermin will seek semi-final spots today at the AMBC American Elite Boxing Championships in Guayaqil, Ecuador. However, super-heavyweight Nigel Paul is out of the tournament.

A bulky-looking Paul in no way looked in the physical shape which landed him a World Championship bronze medal last November.

Paul lost by unanimous decision to Brazilian Abner Texiera in his opening round fight on Thursday.