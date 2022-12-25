Slimming down, fighting up

Darren Cowie

WANTS USE OF HOCKEY CENTRE: National men’s hockey coach, Darren Cowie.

TTO SENIOR MEN’S hockey coach Darren Cowie will look to reduce his training squad by four or five players from an original 34 when the national outfit resumes preparation ahead of next year’s all-important Central American and Caribbean Games assignment.

The players to be dropped will be informed Wednesday.

It is getting close to crunch time for the local hockey side, six months on from the time when Cowie and assistant coach Dwain Quan Chan and Raphael Govia selected the original 34.

“Training has been going decent,” Cowie said yesterday. “We are getting an increase in numbers and one of the benefits we are also getting this preparation period, is we are getting a lot of the people who are playing abroad in England and looking at a few others who may not have been on our radar before, to bring into the training squad.”

Cowie said the plan was to name the final 20-man squad–inclusive of two reserves by the end of May, 2023.

In a pre-Olympic year, the CAC Games–to be hosted in Panama in June–takes on extreme importance when the senior men’s less-than-stellar record in previous tournaments is also weighed in the equation

“We are not automatic qualifiers for Pan American Games (Santiago, Chile in November) which is the qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics,” the former national junior men’s coach stated.

So qualification for the Chile outing goes through Panama, with Cowie and his charges obliged to be in the top two at CAC if they are to proceed onto the higher-level Pan American Games to have a shot at Paris.

“So we are thinking about not just to qualify, of course that is the goal...but we want to stop thinking about just medalling or just qualifying or just doing this or doing that and actually preparing ourselves to the maximum; to have the resources so we will be able to dominate,” said Cowie.

He added that while he and the technical staff will continue to amp up the demands on the players, they will also be placing pressure on the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) administrators to secure the resources they need to succeed.

Those needs constitute any coaching-prescribed pre-tours and the controversy-shrouded new turf that is nearly six years beyond schedule. “That (the National Hockey Centre) in Tacarigua is the only international facility that we do have, that will allow us to prepare fully for competition for CAC Games and later on in the year, Pan Am Games.

“That’s important for us to get a couple of months training in, so we are hoping that next year we can get that facility back up and running so we can get proper preparation,” Cowie hoped. “That is going to be the focus in this 2023 year, just to ensure we are in the best physical, mental, technical and tactical shape possible to not just compete but get to that stage where we are able to dominate at a minimum at the CAC level.”

The water-based turf delay–a result of bureaucratic inter-agency issues and worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic–has been hamperisng the team “tremendously”.

The team is unable to adequately practise and execute several skills–short corners, penalty corners, sweeping the ball, drag-pushing and drag flicks–because the surface of the sand-based turf the team uses at the Police Barracks in St James is not conducive to that sort of play.

At the quicker surface at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, space to manoeuvre 20-30 players in that smaller, indoor space is a challenge.

“The Barracks...the nature of the field is not conducive to long-range accurate passing that we are accustomed to doing for build-up play. So we have had to find different, creative ways to go about it.,” Cowie said.

One of the ingenious ways they have found to attempt to replicate the conditions of a water-based turf is using a carpet over the Barracks turf to execute drag flicks and get speed on drag flicks, “so our defensive corner unit and our goalkeepers are able to adjust to that.

“That has been a plus so far,” Cowie said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Slimming down, fighting up

Slimming down, fighting up

TTO SENIOR MEN’S hockey coach Darren Cowie will look to reduce his training squad by four or five players from an original 34 when the national outfit resumes preparation ahead of next year’s all-important Central American and Caribbean Games assignment.

The players to be dropped will be informed Wednesday.

It is getting close to crunch time for the local hockey side, six months on from the time when Cowie and assistant coach Dwain Quan Chan and Raphael Govia selected the original 34.

Spartans club celebrate young achievers

Spartans club celebrate young achievers

Shornell Pompey and Jaheim Furlonge copped the Senior and Under-23 awards respectively when the Spartans TT Sports Club recently celebrated its third annual awards and gala dinner after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

The club celebrated the success of its members with a function which was hosted at the St Mary’s College Auditorium.

Latchoo strengthens TTFA technical department

Latchoo strengthens TTFA technical department

Rajesh Latchoo has been appointed head of coach education and Youth Football Director by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).

His appointment is for a two-year period, with options for renewal based on key performance indicators and long-term planning.

Arsenal seek strong restart against W Ham

Arsenal seek strong restart against W Ham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces a challenge that dwarfs the achievement of the club’s surge to the top of the Premier League table in the pre-World Cup portion of the campaign: How to keep the improbable run going?

The Gunners are hoping to pick up their league season where they left off six weeks ago when they welcome West Ham in the late Boxing Day fixture that will conclude a programme of seven matches today.

Ex-Uruguay player O’Neill dies

Former Uruguay midfielder Fabian O’Neill, who played for Cagliari and Nacional at the club level, died yesterday at the age of 49, Uruguay’s soccer federation said.

ESPN reported that O’Neill had been admitted to hospital on Saturday in a coma with bleeding due to chronic liver disease.

The midfielder made 19 appearances for Uruguay and was part of the squad at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, although he did not play.

Schools cricket set to restart

Schools cricket set to restart

All systems are go for the resumption of Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) competitions next month.

This was confirmed by SSCL president Nigel Maraj, who said the Ministry of Education has approved the League’s plans for the 2023 season, which will be the first time youth cricketers will be back in action for their respective schools since all sports were halted in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.