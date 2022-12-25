Slimming down, fighting up

TTO SENIOR MEN’S hockey coach Darren Cowie will look to reduce his training squad by four or five players from an original 34 when the national outfit resumes preparation ahead of next year’s all-important Central American and Caribbean Games assignment.
The players to be dropped will be informed Wednesday.
It is getting close to crunch time for the local hockey side, six months on from the time when Cowie and assistant coach Dwain Quan Chan and Raphael Govia selected the original 34.
“Training has been going decent,” Cowie said yesterday. “We are getting an increase in numbers and one of the benefits we are also getting this preparation period, is we are getting a lot of the people who are playing abroad in England and looking at a few others who may not have been on our radar before, to bring into the training squad.”
Cowie said the plan was to name the final 20-man squad–inclusive of two reserves by the end of May, 2023.
In a pre-Olympic year, the CAC Games–to be hosted in Panama in June–takes on extreme importance when the senior men’s less-than-stellar record in previous tournaments is also weighed in the equation
“We are not automatic qualifiers for Pan American Games (Santiago, Chile in November) which is the qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics,” the former national junior men’s coach stated.
So qualification for the Chile outing goes through Panama, with Cowie and his charges obliged to be in the top two at CAC if they are to proceed onto the higher-level Pan American Games to have a shot at Paris.
“So we are thinking about not just to qualify, of course that is the goal...but we want to stop thinking about just medalling or just qualifying or just doing this or doing that and actually preparing ourselves to the maximum; to have the resources so we will be able to dominate,” said Cowie.
He added that while he and the technical staff will continue to amp up the demands on the players, they will also be placing pressure on the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) administrators to secure the resources they need to succeed.
Those needs constitute any coaching-prescribed pre-tours and the controversy-shrouded new turf that is nearly six years beyond schedule. “That (the National Hockey Centre) in Tacarigua is the only international facility that we do have, that will allow us to prepare fully for competition for CAC Games and later on in the year, Pan Am Games.
“That’s important for us to get a couple of months training in, so we are hoping that next year we can get that facility back up and running so we can get proper preparation,” Cowie hoped. “That is going to be the focus in this 2023 year, just to ensure we are in the best physical, mental, technical and tactical shape possible to not just compete but get to that stage where we are able to dominate at a minimum at the CAC level.”
The water-based turf delay–a result of bureaucratic inter-agency issues and worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic–has been hamperisng the team “tremendously”.
The team is unable to adequately practise and execute several skills–short corners, penalty corners, sweeping the ball, drag-pushing and drag flicks–because the surface of the sand-based turf the team uses at the Police Barracks in St James is not conducive to that sort of play.
At the quicker surface at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, space to manoeuvre 20-30 players in that smaller, indoor space is a challenge.
“The Barracks...the nature of the field is not conducive to long-range accurate passing that we are accustomed to doing for build-up play. So we have had to find different, creative ways to go about it.,” Cowie said.
One of the ingenious ways they have found to attempt to replicate the conditions of a water-based turf is using a carpet over the Barracks turf to execute drag flicks and get speed on drag flicks, “so our defensive corner unit and our goalkeepers are able to adjust to that.
“That has been a plus so far,” Cowie said.