Slow start, slower finish

Keeran Sriskandarajah

GOLDEN KEERAN: Trinidad and Tobago middle distance runner Keeran Sriskandarajah celebrates Boys Under-17 1,500 metres gold on day one of the 2022 Carifta Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday. Sriskandarajah returned a time of four minutes, 10.58 seconds.

It was Jamaica’s Carifta Games without a doubt.

The first regional junior track and field meet since the pandemic began was staged in Reggae Land; the coverage on cable TV was Jamaica-centric and more to the point, the competition was absolutely dominated by the boys and girls in green, gold and black.

The Jamaican dominance of athletics in the English-speaking Caribbean is nothing new. But that fact was emphasised over the weekend.

The Jamaicans won every single relay on the way to an unprecedented 97 medals, including 45 gold. Covid-19 did not seem to slow down the factory that keeps producing quality athletes in a variety of disciplines.

It was not just that the athletes from the host country were better than the rest, with the exception of Austin Sealy Award-winner Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands, but the Jamaican youths produced quality performances to win.

Their 4x100 metres Under-20 Girls smashed the world record, while the 4x100 Under-20 boys broke the championship record.

The Trinidad and Tobago effort hardly bears comparison as T&T ended the Carifta Games with 23 medals — but just two gold — to finish fourth on the medal table.

But every other island would have suffered in comparison with the Jamaicans.

T&T manager Durly Lucas also made the point to colleague Kwame Laurence that, “there was a high percentage of personal bests done by the athletes, and that’s very significant. This is definitely a performance on which a national programme can be built.”

Certainly, their handlers would be focussed on trying to help the two T&T gold medallists, distance runner Keeran Sriskandarajah and high jumper Aaron Antoine to build on their efforts at Carifta this year.

But in assessing what needs to happen next, great attention must be paid to the state of the “national programme” manager Lucas referred to.

It cannot be denied that the pandemic has taken a heavy toll on youth sport.

In swimming, T&T only managed to send a 20-year low of nine athletes to the Carifta Championships in Barbados.

That they were holding on to fifth place on the medal table heading into last evening’s final night of action in the pool was commendable.

In 2019 when the competition was last held, T&T sent a contingent of 35 swimmers and 11 open water competitors and placed third in both the medal count and points standings.

This year, T&T were especially deficient when it came to female competitors, with only one representative in Girls 11-12 category. No one qualified in the 13-14 and 15-17 age groups. In the 2019 edition, T&T’s female representation outnumbered the male side 19 to 16.

However, as was the case in track and field, all other competing countries had to prepare for competition under the cloud of Covid. The challenges would have been similar for the youths in Kingston, Nassau and Curacao as they would have been for the youngsters here.

So in assessing the performances both in the pool and on the track, the question has to be asked: Was enough done to properly motivate and prepare the youngsters?

Comparisons with other countries can be tricky because public health measures in dealing with Covid varied from territory to territory.

But it is clear from the case of Jamaica that the difficulties of the pandemic did not cause a deterioration in standards for their track programme.

As time goes by, the full extent of the damage done to youth sport here will become clearer. But it seems as if the return to play in T&T is off to a slow start.

The Carifta meets aside, some sports have not yet resumed competition in any meaningful way.

The cricket fraternity seems to be the one best prepared for a return to action, with competitions taking place on a regular basis since February. But outside of the Ascension tournament and the Tiger Tanks Under-20 series that has just got underway in football, nothing has been said about the future of the Pro League and Super League.

There is a worrying inertia there as there seems to be also in netball.

Truth is, the longer local sporting organisations take to organise themselves, the greater the ground they will have to make up.

As the action and Kingston reminded everyone, slow starters will get left behind very quickly.

garth.wattley@

trinidadexpress.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Solid show

Solid show

Trinidad and Tobago closed off Carifta 2022 with two relay medals at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday night.

Rinaldo Moore, Shakeem McKay, Keone John and Cyril Sumner combined in the final event -- the boys’ Under-20 4x400 metres -- for silver in three minutes, 09.67 seconds. Jamaica clocked 3:08.94 to capture gold, with bronze going to Barbados in 3:10.71.

St Lucia among 4 countries to host CPL games

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has confirmed that Saint Lucia will be one of four countries to host Hero CPL matches in 2022 with the matches set to be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Beausejour.

The 2020 and 2021 seasons of the Hero CPL took place in Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis respectively with the Covid-19 pandemic meaning the tournament needed to be played in one country.

South East go for 2nd InterZone crown

South East go for 2nd InterZone crown

South East will take aim at their second InterZone title this season when they tackle Central in the Price Club sponsored Under-17 InterZone tournament today at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva from 9.30 a.m.

The South East Zone won the corresponding Under-15 trophy earlier this season when they squared off against Central.

Defence Force stay 4th after latest win

Defence Force stayed in fourth position in the Ascension football tournament following their 2-1 victory over the Athletic Club of Port of Spain at the Arima Velodrome on Monday night.

Reon Moore, who opened the scoring for Defence Force described the win as an “all-round great performance by the boys and we got the desired result and I am just thankful for that.”

U-17 women aim for better showing

National Under-17 women’s team head coach Jason Spence hopes his team can succeed the counter-attacking way when they play Mexico, Panama and Nicaragua in the upcoming CONCACAF Championship.

The squad leaves today for Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where they will contest the tough Group E, beginning Saturday. The Championship serves as part of qualifying for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India in October. Spence recently took charge of the Under-20 team that lost all their group matches in qualifying. But the coach expects a bit better from his Under-17 charges.

Slow start, slower finish

Slow start, slower finish

It was Jamaica’s Carifta Games without a doubt.

The first regional junior track and field meet since the pandemic began was staged in Reggae Land; the coverage on cable TV was Jamaica-centric and more to the point, the competition was absolutely dominated by the boys and girls in green, gold and black.

The Jamaican dominance of athletics in the English-speaking Caribbean is nothing new. But that fact was emphasised over the weekend.