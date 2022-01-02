SMALL CHANGES... BIGGER RESULTS

It is a new year and a new approach for the West Indies white-ball squads. However, coach Phil Simmons said while there will be changes, it won’t be anything radical.
Simmons was speaking to the media on Friday following the announcement of the West Indies squads to face Ireland and England in a white-ball series to start off 2022.
He noted that while they continue to face some of the same problems of the past, namely fitness issues of key players in the set-up, they will be trying to do things differently with the bat which will be their main focus going forward.
“We’ve always been trying to do things a bit differently. We are trying to step up things in the way we bat,” Simmons noted. “I think our batting is what we’re going to focus on a lot because we need to be making 160s and 180s to challenge people and our bowling seems to be ready to defend scores like that, so we will be pushing on the batsmen to get us there with different methods...let’s say it’s not all going to be about hitting sixes. That’s still our strong suit but we are going to try to add different things to it,” the coach explained.
He said the running between the wickets is one aspect of the batting that “has let us down” and it is an area that the team will be placing a lot of emphasis on going forward. Fielding is another key area in which Simmons wants to see improvement.
“When you go into the field, we’ve been making chances but we have not been hitting the stumps directly enough, so these are small things by comparison to scoring totals of 180, but they become big things if you doing them and effecting a run out or two to put pressure on the other team,” the coach reasoned.
“So small things like that in the end could turn out to be big things,” he added.
Simmons also wants to see the players improve on their skills and be able to demonstrate that they are learning from their mistakes after every outing. “The number one skill at the death is yorkers and use of the slower ball—if it is something that can work on the day—and the all-round skill in each phase of the game. You are looking for that improvement in skill and for the players to show that they are learning after every game,” said Simmons.
“No radical changes. I think a few of the changes I have spoken about already and we need to try and get them nailed down and get those few little changes to the height that they are going to help us win games. We can call it small changes but the result will be bigger,” he added.
In terms of his expectations for the start of the year, Simmons said he wanted to see a lot more energy, enthusiasm and excitement from his players. “The way we started in Pakistan is the way we want to play, with a lot more energy and enthusiasm.
“It is a young group of guys and we are trying to mould them and get them into a frame of mind of winning and we want to do everything that the team needs to win, so I think we can safely say there is going to be a little more excitement as we go along,” the coach added.
In terms of fitness issues, Simmons didn’t pull his punches. Responding to a question about Shimron Hetmyer’s absence from the white-ball squad, Simmons said: “It is the same old, same old. He did his assessment in Guyana last week and came away below the required mark, so again it’s something that is heart-wrenching.” “You know you are part of this team and you have to continue to be at a certain fitness (level) to be part of this team and you keep letting down your teammates. It’s disappointing but again we have to go back to this, which is something I don’t think we should be going back to all the time but he keeps letting down himself and his teammates,” the coach added.
Asked about Chris Gayle’s absence and what it means in terms of a possible send-off for the player later in the year, Simmons maintained that the best squad was selected for the assignment.
“When we sit to select a squad, we select the best squad for the upcoming series and if it’s a case where a send-off is to happen for Chris, then for us to select him, if he is not part of our make-up, then it has to come from above, so I can’t really say if that’s going to happen later on in the year,” Simmons concluded.
The team assembles today ahead of a three-match CG ODI Series bowling off on Saturday at Sabina Park in Jamaica. West Indies also face Ireland in a one-off CG Insurance T20I in Jamaica before travelling to Barbados to face England in five T20Is at Kensington Oval.
The CG Insurance ODI Series between West Indies and Ireland will form part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.